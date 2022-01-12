3 Gotham FC members called up for USWNT training camp

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Three members of NJ/NY Gotham FC have been called up to the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) training camp that will be held from Jan 19-28 in Austin, TX.

Forward Margaret Purce, midfielder Kristie Mewis, and defender Imani Dorsey got the nod from USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski in hopes of featuring in the side for the upcoming 2022 SheBelieves Cup with matches against the Czech Republic (Feb. 17), New Zealand (Feb. 20), and Iceland (Feb. 23)/

Purce was acquired by Gotham FC in 2020 from the Portland Thorns but truly hit her form with the local side in 2021. Over 21 matches in all competition, the 26-year-old posted a team-leading 11 goals.

Her strong play helped grab the attention of Andonovski, who featured her in seven matches for the national team where she recorded two goals and two assists. She had made just two appearances with USWNT prior to last season.

Mewis is one of the newest headlining members of Gotham FC after she was acquired from the San Diego Wave, who dealt her quickly after selecting her in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft from the Houston Dash.

Her inclusion in training camp continues her resurgence at the international level. After a five-year absence from the national team, Mewis was chosen by Andonovski to return in 2019.

More than six years after her last appearance donning the stars and stripes, Mewis saw her first match action in a Nov. 2020 friendly against the Netherlands. She’s appeared in 18 matches across friendlies, SheBelieves Cup, and the Olympics for the national team over the last 15 months — recording three goals.

Dorsey, who was the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NWSL draft by Gotham FC, has just a single senior call-up to the USWNT on her ledger, which came in Oct. of 2019.

The 2018 NWSL Rookie of the Year appeared in 15 matches last season including 13 starts.

The full roster for USWNT’s January training camp is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)