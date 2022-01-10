Gotham FC re-sign star defender Caprice Dydasco to 2-year pact

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The National Women’s Soccer League’s (NWSL) top defender, Caprice Dydasco is staying with NJ/NY Gotham FC for a little while longer.

The club announced on Monday that it re-signed the defender to a two-year deal that will keep her with Gotham FC through the 2023 campaign.

YESSIR THAT’S OUR DOTY Defender of the Year, Caprice Dydasco signs a two-year contract with Gotham FC. pic.twitter.com/1Dl5Zm9O3w — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) January 10, 2022

“It’s a great day for our club,” Gotham FC manager Scott Parkinson said in a statement to the team’s official website. “Caprice was lights out last year and very important to our team on and off the field. We are so excited to have her back.”

Dydasco was acquired from the Washington Spirit in 2019 and has since developed into a force on Gotham’s backline.

In a 2021 season that saw NJ/NY reach the finals of the NWSL Challenge Cup — an in-season tournament separate from its annual championship — and finish fifth in the league, Dydasco was named to the league’s Team of the Month on five occasions and was tied for the third-most assists among all players with five.

Playing in a team-high 2,073 minutes across 24 matches, Dydasco completed 62.7% of her tackles, possessed a sterling 79.8% passing accuracy while averaging 57 passes per match, and intercepted a team-best 49 passes.

“I’m happy to sign and return back to Gotham FC this season,” Dydasco said. “I’m looking forward to building off of last season both on and off the field. I believe we have a special group of players, staff, and ownership to make this year really great.”

It’s another big move for Gotham FC in what is developing into a busy offseason. They acquired two marquee members of the United States Women’s National Team in defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris from the Orlando Pride for a first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, and $50,000 in allocation money.

Just 10 days later, on Dec. 16, they acquired USWNT midfielder Kristie Mewis from the San Diego Wave for $200,000 in allocation money.