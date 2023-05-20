Twinspires Preakness promo code unlocks $200 race bonus

Sign up with the best TwinSpires Preakness promo code offer to unlock $200 in bonus bets. New users in eligible states can follow our links to unlock this welcome offer for the second leg of the Triple Crown, so the code will be applied for you.

Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby, is the only Derby horse in the race. The Preakness has a post time for 7:01 pm ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. With a purse of $1.65 million, many of the major jockeys and trainers will take part.

Ways to Use the TwinSpires Preakness Promo Code

There are many more ways to wager on the Preakness than simply betting on a horse to win. For a better chance at cashing a ticket, you can bet on a horse to place (finish at least 2nd) or show (finish at least 3rd). Placing an across-the-board wager is making a win, place, and show bet at the same time.

Then there are exotic bets, which include more than one horse. Place an exacta to select the horses that will finish 1st and 2nd in the race. You must get the order correct, unless the wager is boxed. Trifectas predict the top three finishers, and superfectas predict the top four.

Races will occur throughout the day at Pimlico Race Course leading up to the Preakness Stakes, so try placing a Daily Double or Pick 3 to correctly pick the winner of consecutive races. If you need some help with your choices, TwinSpires has expert analysis and picks.

Key Contenders in the 148th Preakness Stakes

Mage is the morning-line favorite out of the No. 3 post, but the Kentucky Derby winner will have some competition on each side. On the inside in the No. 1 post position, National Treasure could become Bob Baffert’s eighth horse to win the Preakness Stakes. The colt has one win in his five career starts.

And on the far outside in the No. 8 post, First Mission has won two of his three starts. Brad Cox is an accomplished trainer, but he is looking for his first win in the Preakness. First Mission opened with morning-line odds at 5-2. Luis Saez will be the jockey. The other horses in the race include Chase the Chaos, Coffeewithchris, Red Route One, Blazing Sevens, and Perform.

