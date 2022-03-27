‘Who?’ Tyreek Hill trolls Jets after spurning New York in trade

While Jets fans had their hopes up last week amid rumors that the team might trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill — but the former Kansas City Chief has since made clear that he had no intention of coming to New York.

“I knew I was gonna pick Miami no matter what,” Hill said in a press conference.

Hill agreed to be traded to the Miami Dolphins on March 23 by waiving the no-trade clause in the contract, and heading to Florida in exchange for 5 draft picks.

Leading up to that announcement, wide-spread rumors swirled that Hill was considering waiving the no-trade clause to be dealt for a different trade package with Gang Green — who have been desperately trying to fill the team’s gaping hole at the wide receiver position.

The Jets had reportedly offered the Chiefs three picks, including 2 second-round selections, in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs accepted both the Jets’ and the Dolphins’ offer, but needed Hill’s sign-off, essentially allowing him to pick his next team.

Hill last year, playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, caught for 1,239 yards last year, which put him third among all pass-catchers in the NFL.

Jets fans, after hearing the Wednesday afternoon news that Hill could possibly be wearing green next season, became delighted at the possibility of pairing the Pro-Bowler with sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson — but Hill quickly spurned the team from MetLife Stadium.

In his first press conference with the media following the trade, Hill was asked about his decision-making process, and the possibility that he could have picked the Jets, but he used the opportunity for some intra-division trash talk.

“Who? The Jets?” he quipped.

Doesn't sound like @cheetah was even close to picking the #Jets after all. pic.twitter.com/uyHYRWiW3c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 24, 2022

As it stands now, the Jets will enter the 2022 season with a barren roster of wide receivers, led by Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and Jeff Smith. The team is widely expected to target the position in the upcoming draft, where they hold the 4th and 10th overall picks.