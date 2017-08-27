U.S. Open men’s players most likely to win it all include Nadal, Federer

Men’s tennis continues to be dominated by a small group of elite players as the U.S. Open returns to Flushing …

Men’s tennis continues to be dominated by a small group of elite players as the U.S. Open returns to Flushing Meadows.

Since 2010, five players have captured 30 of the last 31 majors. Each in the group, comprised of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray, has won at least three in that time.

Judging by past results, one of these men will claim another Grand Slam on Sept. 10. However, the majority of the quintet won’t be on the court the next two weeks. Djokovic, Wawrinka and Murray are dealing with various injuries and will forgo the Open.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the remaining elite players as they enter the final major of the year.

Rafael Nadal

The top seed recently took back the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for the first time in three years. After years of relative struggles due to injuries, the 31-year-old Spaniard revived his career with his record-extending 10th championship at the French Open in June. The two-time U.S. Open winner might be capable of turning back the clock to 2013, the last time he won it all in Queens.

Roger Federer

Like Nadal, many presumed the legend from Switzerland’s best days were behind him when the year began. Titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, which increased his record Grand Slam tally to 19, proved otherwise. Although a consecutive five-time winner at Flushing Meadows, the 36-year-old hasn’t won the U.S. Open since 2008. But after winning it all in London last month, don’t him out.