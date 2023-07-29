UFC 291 betting promos: How to claim best offers for Poirier vs. Gaethje

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Tonight is going to be a huge night for MMA fans and these UFC 291 betting promos can raise the stakes on the action. New bettors will have the chance to go big on any of the fighters with these new promos.

The latest UFC 291 betting promos will unlock multiple offers for bettors tonight. Claim massive first bets, guaranteed bonuses, and other unique offers.

UFC 291 Betting Promos: Go All In on Poirier-Gaethje

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are two of the biggest names in the UFC. These former champions aren’t fighting for a championship belt, but there is a lot on the line in this fight. Not to mention, there are big names like Jan Błachowiczs, Tony Ferguson, and more. New players who take advantage of these UFC 291 betting promos will have access to the best offers around.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly

New bettors can activate this offer and start with a guaranteed win on UFC 291. Instead of rolling the dice on one of the fighters tonight, place a $5 wager on any fighter to win $150 in bonus bets. The best part of this offer is that bettors will receive this bonus instantly. That means new players will be able to flip these bonus bets on any UFC 291 market.

Click here and start off with $150 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager on DraftKings Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Claim $100 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable names in the industry and that doesn’t happen overnight. Great new promos like this one are a big reason why. Sign up, download the app, and place a $5 wager on any fighter tonight. This will trigger a guaranteed bonus of $100. That’s a 20-1 payout guaranteed. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often.

Click this link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started with $100 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Activate the “Full Caesar”

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is a great way to get in on the action for UFC 291. It’s only a matter of time before the fights start, but there is still time to sign up. The “Full Caesar” promotion will set up bettors with short-term and long-term membership perks. Every new player will begin with a $1,250 first bet to use on any fight tonight. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets. Bettors will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use toward long-term membership benefits.

Caesars is one of the best NJ casino apps and can give bettors another way to win this weekend.

New players who use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet for UFC 291. Click this link to begin the registration process.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Sign Up, Redeem $1K UFC 291 Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for new bettors with a $1,000 UFC 291 bet. Anyone who gets started with this offer will have access to a forgiving safety net. Place a real money wager on any fight tonight. New players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if that original wager loses. This is one of the top options out there for UFC bettors.

New players can register by clicking here and claim a $1,000 first bet on BetMGM Sportsbook this weekend.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Score $200 in UFC 291 Bonus Bets

This bet365 Sportsbook offer will set up new players with $200 in bonus bets. Sign up and place a $1 wager on any fight tonight. This will trigger a guaranteed payout of $200 in bonus bets. It’s important to note that these bonus bets will convert no matter the outcome of the original wager. Guarantees like this don’t come around very often.

Click here to enable this bet365 Sportsbook offer automatically. From there, bet $1 to win $200 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.