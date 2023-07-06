Victor Wembanyama Summer League 2023 schedule: When does Spurs rookie make his debut?

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The No.1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, is set to make his NBA Summer League debut on Friday at 9 p.m. ET with the San Antonio Spurs against the Charlotte Hornets and the No.2 overall pick, Brandon Miller, in Las Vegas.

The 7-foot-5 19-year-old center has made his way over from Europe where he played on the French international team along with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league. It was there that he was labeled a top prospect due to his unique skill set for his age and size.

Victor Wembanyama 2023 Summer League schedule

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Friday, July 7 9 p.m. Charlotte Hornets ESPN Sunday, July 9 8 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers ESPN2 Tuesday, July 11 10:30 p.m. Washington Wizards NBA TV Friday, July 14 8:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons NBA TV

With the Spurs trading All-Star, Dejounte Murray for several first-round picks and undergoing a rebuild following their down performances the past few seasons, San Antonio is hoping to rebuild around Wembanyama.

During the 2022-2023 season for Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama played 34 games and averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks on 47% shooting from the field. With more minutes this season, Wembanyama’s overall performance improved following his season on ASVEL in 2021-22.

In addition, Wembanyama won the LNB Pro A League scoring title last season and led Metropolitans 92 to a playoff run.

With this much build-up coming out of France and into the NBA, many will ask the question if Wembanyama’s skillset will transfer smoothly and if he will become the Spurs’ next franchise star following in the footsteps of Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

“It’s just, accomplishing something that I’ve been dreaming of my whole life,” Wembanyama said (h/t SI.com). “Hearing that sentence from [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver, you know, I’ve dreamed of it so much.”

