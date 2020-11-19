Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, out for 2020-21 season | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson has a torn right Achilles and will miss the 2020-21 season, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

This will be the second consecutive lost season for Thompson, who tore his left ACL in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in June 2019 and has not played since.

The Warriors confirmed reports Wednesday night that Thompson suffered a leg injury during a workout in Southern California but had not provided any details since. Tests were scheduled for Thursday morning to determine the extent of the injury.

The initial injury news broke via social media about 90 minutes before the Warriors were scheduled to be on the clock with the No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. With Thompson out and Stephen Curry sidelined with a broken hand for much of the season, Golden State went from Western Conference champions to a league-worst 15 victories last season.

Thompson was drafted by Golden State with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State. A five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, Thompson signed a five-year, $189.9 million deal before last season when Kevin Durant opted to leave for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Thompson, 30, owns a career average of 19.5 points in 615 games over his eight NBA seasons. A formidable shooter, he has a career shooting percentage of 41.9% from three-point range.