Brotherly Love: How both Williams brothers are pushing for Pro-Bowl nods in 2023

FLORHAM PARK — Football families have been a part of NFL history over the decades. The Manning’s, Long’s, and Kelce’s are all examples of legends of the game coming from a single family tree.

There’s a new football family though in the early stages of reaching that same legendary status.

Quincy and Quinnen Williams may have had different paths to get to where they are currently, but they both share one common theme in 2023 – both are dominating at their respective positions.

That may be nothing new for the younger brother Quinnen, but it is for the oldest Williams brother. Quincy’s three-year contract extension earned in the offseason was based on a player who was flawed in some aspects but an excellent and aggressive linebacker.

Through 2023, the only way to describe the kind of jump that Quincy has gone through is that of an All-Pro talent.

“I want him to make the Pro Bowl for sure,” Quinnen said of Quincy. “He’s been dominating at a super high level this year. Being one of the best linebackers in the league – both run and pass.”

It’s hard to argue with the First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle in regards to his older brother. Williams is rated as the 2nd most valuable linebacker with an elite Pro Football Focus rating of 83.0. He’s recorded 110 tackles, two sacks, a career-high seven passes defended, and a fumble forced. His work has been similar to that of other All-Pro inside linebackers – let alone Pro Bowl ones.

Despite the massive increase in play, the oldest Williams’ brother foresees the potential of not just going to his first career Pro Bowl appearance, but reaching the award with his brother on the same team and in the same year.

“That is something we talk about the same way that we talked about playing on, we didn’t say playing on the same team together but playing in the league together,” Williams said. “So, that is one of the goals that we have, so getting a chance to check that off my list would be great.”

As of this moment, the linebacker of the family is currently fourth in his position for Pro Bowl votes. His younger brother may have a harder time than him reaching the games in Orlando. Quinnen is not in the top 10 in votes for his position despite being ranked as the second-best defensive tackle in football with a 90.5 PFF grade.

One reason for the low voter turnout at this point is the fact that Williams has recorded just three sacks this season – a far cry from last year’s 12 on the interior. Even with the low sack numbers though, the former Alabama star has made it clear that playing in Orlando is not the biggest thing on his mind.

“To be a pro bowler is special,” Quinnen explained. “I think a lot of guys can. I think the main thing is to win football games but vote for those guys. Vote for me if you want, but I’m not really worried about it.”

There’s a difference between the two brothers. Quinnen has already been to the games and is among the best at his position. Quincy, on the other hand, has never reached the games and is in the middle of a career year that would put him among the highest-regarded players at the position.

It’s that reason why the Murray State product sent a clear message to Jets fans across the globe as the end of the season draws closer:

“It is very important to me. This is your time to vote, have you voted already?”

If they have it both of their ways, there’s a chance the Williams brothers are on their way to putting their names among the great football families of the past.

