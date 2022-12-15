2022 World Cup Final: Argentina vs France preview, how to watch, odds, best bets

It’s Argentina vs France, it’s the largest stage in all of sports that is the World Cup Final, and it’s a more than fitting finale for a thrilling competition in Qatar.

Argentina vs France viewing information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 18 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fox Sports Live

Match Details

France Argentina 4th FIFA Ranking 3rd Group D winner in UEFA qualifying Qualification 2nd place in CONMEBOL qualifying 15 Previous World Cup Appearances 17 Champions (1998, 2018) Best Previous Finish Champions (1978, 1986)

Argentina vs France odds

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook

SPREAD: France -0.5 (+170), Argentina +0.5 (-215 )

France -0.5 (+170), Argentina +0.5 (-215 ) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (+145 over or -180 under)

2.5 goals (+145 over or -180 under) MONEY LINE: France (+180), Argentina (+180), Draw after 90 minutes (+205)

Two of the game’s brightest stars on each end of their respective careers.

Mbappe at just 23 is on the ascension toward becoming one of the greatest players ever. After scoring four goals and starring for France in its run to the 2018 World Cup title, he’s scored five at this year’s tournament in Qatar — leading all players and is now on the precipice of winning a second championship in as many tries.

Imagine going 2-for-2 in your World Cup career.

Just getting one is a feat that can make a player’s entire life and it’s a triumph that Messi — now in his fifth and likely final World Cup — has yet to taste in his glorious career as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

The 35-year-old Argentian has won everything else there is to win: Seven Ballon D’Ors, a FIFA World Player of the Year, a World Cup Golden Ball in 2014, four Champions League titles, a Copa America title. The only thing eluding him is a World Cup.

It would be quite a way for him to cap off an international career before his expected step back on the usual grand European stages. He’s expected to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami of MLS after completing this season with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Best Bet

Thankfully, France helped buck the trend of low-scoring World Cup Finals back in 2018 when they beat Croatia 4-2. It was the first time since 2002 that we didn’t have a 1-1 or 0-0 draw after 90 minutes which forced extra time.

If it’s one thing these two sides know about, it’s scoring goals. France has accounted for 13 at this year’s World Cup — including five from Mbappe — while Argentina has added 12, including two or more in each of its last five matches in Qatar.

Both sides certainly know how to break down well-organized defenses. In the semifinals, France was the first team to score a non-own-goal against Morocco all tournament and they did it twice. Croatia had allowed just three goals all tournament before Argentina ripped them open for three in the semifinal.

On the defensive side of the ball, though, France has conceded in all but one match at the World Cup while Argentina allowed two goals against Saudi Arabia and one against Australia in the Round of 16 before the Netherlands stole two late ones in the quarterfinal to force extra time. That’s why I like the over on 2.5 total goals (+145)

For more on the World Cup Final, visit AMNY.com