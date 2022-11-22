Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United: Contract terminated during World Cup

Portugal icon and one of the greatest soccer players of this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo, is leaving Manchester United as he prepares to take the field for his national side at the 2022 World Cup.

His deal with the English Premier League side was mutually terminated on Tuesday, the team announced.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” the statement read. “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo’s second stint with United (he ascended to stardom with them from 2003-2009) lasted less than two seasons after making the move from Italian juggernauts Juventus.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change,” Ronaldo said (h/t Simon Stone). “However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.”

He appeared in just 16 matches across all competitions for the English club after leading them with 24 goals last season.

The writing was on the wall for the 37-year-old’s exit after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he stated his dissatisfaction with the direction of Manchester United under manager Erik ten Hag