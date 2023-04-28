Yankees’ Aaron Judge undergoing MRI on hip: Report

This may be the Yankees’ nightmare scenario.

Slugger Aaron Judge will undergo an MRI on his right hip, according to a report from The Athletic. Judge exited Thursday night’s game in the fourth inning due to discomfort.

If there was any serious issue it would be just the latest injury to an already beaten-up Yankees lineup that has seen a number of players sidelined or on the injured list. Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and Josh Donaldson have all been missing due to various injuries and the Yankees’ pitching staff has been hit even harder.

Jake Bauers will be called up from Triple-A and will join the Yanks in Texas, per the report. Bauers will either be placed on the active roster or join the taxi squad depending on what happens with Judge’s MRI results.

Judge had told Erik Boland of Newsday that he expected to miss the “next couple of days,” but that he wasn’t concerned. The issue stems from the awkward slide he took into third base on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankee captain also appeared to hurt his wrist on the play as well and briefly went into the team clubhouse with a trainer. He told Boland after Thursday’s game that he felt his hip when he woke up earlier that day.