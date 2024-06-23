Yankees pick up another bat, acquire ex-Met JD Davis from Athletics

Jun 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman J.D. Davis (5) throws the ball to first base to get out Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50) during the seventh inning of game one of a double header at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees acquired former Mets third baseman and designated hitter JD Davis from the Oakland Athletics and cash considerations from the Oakland Athletics for infielder Jordan Groshans, the team announced Sunday.

Davis, 31, spent parts of four seasons with the Mets from 2019-2022. In his first season in Queens, he batted .307 with 22 home runs and 57 RBI in 140 games. He was never able to reproduce those numbers on the NL side of New York, batting ..258 with 23 home runs and 77 RBI in 244 games from 2020-2022. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants midway through the 2022 season, where he remained for parts of two seasons before signing with the Athletics prior to 2024.

In 39 games this season, Davis was batting .236 with four home runs and five RBI.

The trade comes just hours after the Yankees announced that they put DH Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. With third baseman Jon Berti also on the 60-day IL with a high-grade left calf strain, Davis’ versatility allows him an opportunity to hammer down some playing time in the interim.

New York also called up Oswald Peraza from Triple-A on Sunday after shelving Stanton.

In a corresponding move to make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees transferred pitcher Nick Burdi to the 60-day injured list while he deals with a hip injury.

For more on JD Davis and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com