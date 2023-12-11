Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, follows through on a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest move of the MLB offseason so far on Saturday, getting two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani on a record-breaking 10-year deal worth $700 million. To make room on the 40-man roster for their newly acquired superstar, the Dodgers made a deal with the Yankees on Monday to clear the roster space before the move is made official.

The Yankees sent minor league prospect and shortstop Trey Sweeney to Los Angeles in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Victor Gonzalez and infielder Jorbit Vivas.

Sweeney spent his 2023 season in Double-A Somerset where he posted a .252 BA with 13 home runs, 49 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. While these are promising numbers for a player about to enter his age 24 season, the depth the Yankees currently have at the shortstop position is plentiful. Between rookie Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, there was going to be a log jam at the position if Sweeney was ever going to make the major league roster.

For the Yankees, this deal provided an opportunity to add depth to their 40-man roster. In Gonzalez’s first action since the 2021 season, he posted a 4.01 ERA in 33.2 innings pitched with 30 strikeouts and only 10 walks. His 1.099 WHIP would have been the best mark amongst Yankees relief pitchers last season.

Vivas is another minor-league infielder who spent time in both Double-A and Triple-A this past season. He struggled in Triplie-A, putting up a .226 batting average in 26 games but thrived in Double-A with a .280 mark in 109 games. Vivas also showcased his speed potential in the minors, swiping 21 bags and only being caught four times. The speed and athleticism of Vivas translated to the defensive side too, with a .979 fielding percentage in his games at second base.

While this deal will certainly be more notable for what it frees up the Dodgers to do with Ohtani and left-handed reliever Joe Kelly, the pieces the Bronx Bombers were able to acquire should not go unnoticed. Only giving up an infielder who was already log-jammed at his position for a solid lefty arm and a second baseman with potential is a net positive that may pay dividends down the road.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com