MLB gets it right by banning Yankees fans who messed with Mookie Betts at World Series

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a catch in foul terriotory against the New York Yankees in the first inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Major League Baseball finally implemented the proper punishment that many of us had been calling for since a pair of Yankees fans interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts during Game 4 of the World Series. The league informed Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen that they have been banned indefinitely from attending any MLB games.

“On Oct. 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior,” a letter from MLB to the two Yankees fans read. “Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB. Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass.”

In the first inning of Game 4 between the Yankees and Dodgers, former New York second baseman Gleyber Torres hit a pop fly down the right field line, which was tracked to the retaining wall in four territory by Betts. The Dodgers’ star leaped at the wall and initially caught the ball, but Capobianco wrestled it out of his glove, using both hands to wrench it open. Hansen, meanwhile, grabbed Betts’ barehand, which could have seriously injured the outfielder.

Torres was called out because of the fans’ interference.

Capobianco and Hansen were ejected from the game. After initially claiming that they were allowed to attend Game 5 the following night, the league stepped in and banned them for what would have been the final game of the series at Yankee Stadium, regardless of the result. The Dodgers went on to close out the series in that Game 5 after the Yankees squandered a five-run lead.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com