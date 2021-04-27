Yankees trade Mike Tauchman to Giants for reliever

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Yankees have traded outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants for southpaw reliever Wandy Peralta, as first reported by YES Network’s Jack Curry on Tuesday evening.

Tauchman struggled in his 11 games with the Yankees this season — keeping up with the rest of the club’s offensive woes to start 2021. He collected just three hits in 16 at-bats with a pair of stolen bases and an OPS of just .552.

There was hope that the 30-year-old could replicate the numbers he put up during his first year with the club in 2019 after coming over from the Colorado Rockies in which he slashed .277/.361/.504 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI in 87 games, but that never happened as injuries played a part in struggles last season.

The Yankees had been taking trade calls on Tauchman a week before the start of the season with the club reportedly looking for a controllable reliever.

They got that with Peralta, who is under team control through the 2023 season, although arbitration will be needed in each of the next two seasons.

The 29-year-old has struggled this year, keeping up with a majority of his unimpressive numbers over six MLB seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Giants in 2019.

In 10 games, he owns a 5.40 ERA (five earned runs in 8.1 innings pitched) with eight strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.650. He owns a career 4.72 ERA.