Back to school toys to help foster learning

Getting the kids ready to go back to school (or start school) can be child’s play. Here are some toys that can help make that transition easier, even in the waning days of summer.

Basic Fun Speak & Spell

This electronic game is just as you remember it from the 1980s, retro colors and all. But it’s still a fun way for kids to learn how to spell using a keypad and speech synthesizer. $24.99, ages: 7 and up

The Chameleon

Players need to think quick and employ some bluffing skills in an effort to figure out who is the chameleon in this family friendly game. $19.99; ages 14 and up

Kindi Kids

These colorful dolls: Marsha Mello, Jessicake, Peppa-Mint and Donatina, are designed to help young children navigate the world of kindergarten. Each comes with their own food-themed accessories that come to life in a special YouTube series. $24.99, ages 3 and up

123 Counting Train

You’re going to want to choo-choo choose this leaning toy for the youngster in your life. The 19-piece LeapBuilders train with 10 chunky blocks helps kids learn about counting and colors and features educational songs, sounds and more. If you have other LeapBuilders toys, the blocks are compatible. $19.99, 2-5 years old

RockIt Twist

Every kid wants your phone to play games. The RockIt Twist is an educational alternative for the little ones, with 12 games that help with literacy, math, science and problem solving. As the Twist name implies, the device can be flipped around on different sides, which go beyond buttons to include spinners, sliders and switches for a different style of play. $59.99, 4-8 years old