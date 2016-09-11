Brooklyn Book Festival 2016: What to expect at the global affair

The festival includes over 50 “Bookend” events, from film screenings to author discussions.

Go on a literary journey around the globe without ever leaving Brooklyn.

The 11th annual Brooklyn Book Festival will take over Downtown Brooklyn on Sept. 18 with more than 200 authors of fiction, nonfiction, graphic novels and poetry from more than 20 countries, including France, Cameroon and Mexico.

“It is a Brooklyn festival, but it is an international festival,” said festival co-producer Liz Koch. “It’s a festival that more and more reflects the diversity of the world that’s New York City and Brooklyn.”

Organizers are expecting 40,000 bibliophiles, from book and magazine publishers to readers, at the free festival. Book festivals like Brooklyn’s “help promote a diverse literary culture, much as independent bookstores do,” said Teddy Wayne, a New York-based author of the novel “Loner,” out Tuesday, who is participating in the festival talk “Youth in Revolt.” “Without them, the literary world would be much more monolithic.”

This year’s festival lineup includes such literary heavyweights as Joyce Carol Oates, Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood, as well as up-and-coming writers, like Brooklynite Nicole Dennis-Benn.

“I first attended Brooklyn Book Festival as an emerging writer. It gave me access to resources, such as local bookstores and writing workshops, which I didn’t have access to at the time,” said Dennis-Benn, whose debut novel, “Here Comes the Sun,” came out in July. “My most memorable experience at the Brooklyn Book Festival was meeting Edwidge Danticat for the first time — at a free event, no less!”

Leading up to Sunday’s festival are more than 50 “Bookend Events,” from book readings and author appearances to panel discussions, film screenings and literary games, scheduled at various Brooklyn venues from Sept. 12-18.

Young bookworms will also have a chance to meet their favorite authors and illustrators at the second annual Children’s Day, which will feature family-friendly games, performances and book-themed workshops on Sept. 17.

Bookend musts

Beyond the main event on Sept. 18, here’s a look at some of the Bookend Events happening all this week as part of the Brooklyn Book Festival:

“After Adderall” screening

What happens when James Franco wants to buy the rights to your memoir for his $2 million student film? Watch the behind-the-scenes action of “The Adderall Diaries.” Mon., 7 p.m., free; Videology Cinema Bar, 308 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg

R.L. Stine

The bestselling author will read from his new book “Young Scrooge: A Very Scary Christmas Story!,” answer questions and sign copies. Tues., 6 p.m., free; Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1, Granite Prospect, Old Fulton Street at Furman Street., DUMBO

Mara Wilson

What ever happened to the little girl from the movie “Mrs. Doubtfire”? Former child star Mara Wilson will read from and sign copies of her book “Where am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame.” Wed., 7 p.m., FREE; The Astoria Bookshop, 31-29 31st St., Astoria

Patti Smith

Check out the Polaroid photos and hear Patti Smith’s punk rock tales from her book “M Train.” Thurs., 7:30 p.m., $22-$25; Congregation Beth Elohim, 274 Garfield Place, Park Slope

Brooklyn Indie Party

Rub elbows with Brooklyn authors and book and magazine publishers. Did we mention there will be food, music, a raffle and drinks? Fri., 7:30 p.m., FREE; Greenlight Bookstore, 686 Fulton St., Fort Greene

Birding

Take a birding tour along the Columbia Street waterfront with Heather Wolf, author of “Birding at the Bridge: In Search of Every Bird.” Sat., 9-10:30 a.m., FREE; Freebird Books, 123 Columbia St., Columbia Street Waterfront District

Comedy Book Fair

Check out live readings and presentations with Colin O’Brien, Michael Wolf, Mark Vigeant and more. Sat., 2:30 p.m., $6 in advance and $8 at the door; Union Hall, 702 Union St., Park Slope

Roald Dahl celebration

Show your love for Roald Dahl with a trivia contest and screening of “Matilda.” Plus enjoy free cookies from Baked Ideas. Sun., 1:30-4 p.m., FREE; Brooklyn Public Library’s Dr. S. Stevan Dweck Cultural Center, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Park Slope

IF YOU GO

Brooklyn Book Festival is Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., rain or shine, with Bookend Events from Sept. 12-18. For the full schedule, visit brooklynbookfestival.org.