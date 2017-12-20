The next time you take a trip to Los Angeles, consider extending it for a few days to check out the Central Coast of California, a diverse wine region with rolling hills, sun-soaked valleys and scenic Pacific coastline.

AREAS TO EXPLORE

As you head north from L.A., stop off in Malibu, about an hour from the Los Angeles airport (depending on traffic, of course).

The Malibu coast officially became an American Viticultural Area only in 2014 when local winemakers pushed for the government designation, but people have been growing grapes in the Santa Monica mountains since the 1800s.

If you want to grab dinner on the water, check out Carbon Beach Club (22878 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 310-460-7509, malibubeachinn.com), where you eat seafood, have stunning views of waves crashing into the rocky coast and sip a local wine from makers like Dolin Estate Vineyards, which produces wines from Malibu as well as blends from farther along the Central Coast.

Next, drive about two hours to Solvang, a half-timbered European-style town founded in the early 1900s by Danish immigrants. With quaint shops, a handful of Danish bakeries and even a Hans Christian Andersen museum, it’s a good base for exploring the region.

WINE DESTINATIONS

For a good overview of how microclimates can affect how wines taste, head about 15 minutes over to the Dierberg and Star Lanes tasting room (1280 Drum Canyon Road, Sta. Rita Hills, 805-697-1466, dierbergvineyard.com). The Dierberg family sells wine under two different brands, Dierberg and Star Lane, and owns three different vineyards that are only about 20 miles apart, but have varying elevations and positions along the coast. Star Lane Vineyard in Happy Canyon is notoriously warm for the region and good for varietals like cabernet sauvignon and merlot; the two vineyards for Dierberg are cooler — one tends to be foggy and the other windy — and are suited for pinot noir and chardonnay grapes. At the tasting room, you get to try five for $20.

If you’re looking for something off the beaten path, check out Central Coast Group Project. Winemaker Scott Sampler makes natural wines from local, organic grapes in what is basically a garage in an industrial part of Buellton, about a 10-minute drive from Solvang. He makes unique small-production syrah and grenache blends, and experiments with production methods, such as leaving the wine to rest on the skins for longer than most winemakers do in an effort to produce more complexity. You have to call ahead to set up a time to stop (65 Los Padres Way, Unit 2, Buellton, 805-874-2316, ccgpwines.com).

For a meal to cap off the trip, head about 15 minutes to SY Kitchen (1110 Faraday St., Santa Ynez, 805-691-9794, sykitchen.com), where chef Luca Crestanelli uses local ingredients to make dishes from his native Verona, Italy. If the weather is nice, try and sit outside on the porch or in the new courtyard.