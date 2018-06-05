You can work out in parks, at rooftop bars and, now, down the Hudson River.

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises has teamed up with Crunch Fitness to offer CruiseFit, a fitness series on the water that kicks off June 12.

“The CruiseFit series is unlike anything on the Hudson right now,” Craig Kanarick, chief executive officer of New York Cruise Lines, said in a statement. “With unique wellness experiences popping up all over the city, we look forward to hosting locals and tourists alike on a whole new workout venue this summer.”

The workouts include “some of our favorite group fitness classes,” Marc Santa Maria, National Group Fitness Director at Crunch, said in a statement. Those are Mash-Up: Zumba vs. Hard Knocks, a cardio workout that incorporates boxing and dance moves, and Pound, a full-body workout that uses weighted drumsticks.

After, participants can refuel with dishes like pico de gallo avocado toast, as well as cocktails made with green juice and watermelon, available for purchase.

During the workout, the boat will cruise from midtown to lower Manhattan, passing the Statue of Liberty.

CruiseFit will run June 12, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. Each cruise is $35 and includes two 30-minute workouts. The Circle Line boards at Pier 83 at West 42nd Street at 6:30 p.m. and ends by 9 p.m. For more info, visit circleline.com.

CruiseFit isn’t the only boat workout around: The fourth season of IronStrength on the Intrepid returns June 18. The first of three free sessions aboard the docked vessel this summer kicks off with the HIIT-based IronStrength workout, followed by Zumba.