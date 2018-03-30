Your local brunch spot won't be the only place packed with people this Sunday, as the annual Easter parade is set to march up Fifth Avenue.

The Easter parade and bonnet festival, a New York City tradition that dates to the 1870s, attracts thousands of people each year.

The parade is best known for participants' elaborate bonnets and colorful costumes.

Here's what else you need to know, from the route and street closures to how the weather might affect your plans.

Date and time

Sunday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route

The parade marches north on Fifth Avenue between 49th and 57th streets.

What subway lines will get you there

The B, D, F, M and E trains all have stops that will put you close to the parade route.

Best spot to watch

NYCgo, the Official Guide to New York City, suggests the best place to catch all the action is the area near St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Street closures and times

Fifth Avenue will be closed between 47th and 57th streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

Weather

Sunday is expected to be cloudy in the morning, but the sun will make an appearance in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be around 54 degrees.

Fun fact

The New York City Easter parade and bonnet festival was made famous by Irving Berlin's song, "Easter Parade," in 1933. The song was later featured in the film "Easter Parade" starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire.