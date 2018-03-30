Things to Do Easter parade: Manhattan street closures, weather and more The Easter parade and bonnet festival dates to the 1870s. The Easter parade and bonnet festival takes place along Fifth Avenue in midtown on Sunday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 30, 2018 3:31 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Your local brunch spot won't be the only place packed with people this Sunday, as the annual Easter parade is set to march up Fifth Avenue. The Easter parade and bonnet festival, a New York City tradition that dates to the 1870s, attracts thousands of people each year. The parade is best known for participants' elaborate bonnets and colorful costumes. Here's what else you need to know, from the route and street closures to how the weather might affect your plans. Date and time Sunday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Route The parade marches north on Fifth Avenue between 49th and 57th streets. What subway lines will get you there The B, D, F, M and E trains all have stops that will put you close to the parade route. Best spot to watch NYCgo, the Official Guide to New York City, suggests the best place to catch all the action is the area near St. Patrick's Cathedral. Street closures and times Fifth Avenue will be closed between 47th and 57th streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation. Weather Sunday is expected to be cloudy in the morning, but the sun will make an appearance in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be around 54 degrees. Fun fact The New York City Easter parade and bonnet festival was made famous by Irving Berlin's song, "Easter Parade," in 1933. The song was later featured in the film "Easter Parade" starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Eating out on Easter? Where to go for brunch specialsFestive feasts, from the sweet to the savory. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.