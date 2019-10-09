With autumn in full swing, it’s the perfect time to plan a color-filled weekend getaway with the family — and we don’t mean a fall foliage tour. Pack the brood in the car and head out to Easton, Pennsylvania, to get your fill of the many crayon colors at the Crayola Experience. Then stick around for some history, shopping, noshing and strolling through a quaint downtown.

Crayola Experience

Give yourself three to four hours to explore this family destination, from getting creative and crafty with a plethora of hands-on activities to checking out the “Adventure Lab” to letting the kiddos play at the Color Playground. (Admission $21.99/ages 3 and up, $18.99 online; 30 Centre Square, 610-515-8000, crayolaexperience.com)

National Canal Museum

Step back in time and experience life on the Lehigh Canal, complete with a ride in a mule-drawn boat. The museum is also home to hands-on educational exhibitions and a locktender’s house. (Boat tours weekends through Oct. 27, admission $12/adults, $11/seniors, $9/ages3-15; 2750 Hugh Moore Park Rd., 610-923-3548, canals.org)

Easton Farmers’ Market

Established in 1752, this is oldest, continuous open-air market in the country. Peruse the local wares of more than three dozen vendors, including produce, breads, cheeses, baked goods, and crafts. The year-round market is a complete experience, with live music, cooking demos and kid-friendly activities. (Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Historic Centre Square, eastonfarmersmarket.com)

Easton Public Market

Find grub to satisfy a variety of tastebuds, like crepes, noodles, BBQ and tacos, at this market. And be sure to stop by the Book & Puppet Co.’s stand for some fun goodies for the little ones in tow. (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays; 325 Northampton St., eastonpublicmarket.com)

Klein Farms Diary & Creamery

Get rustic. The kids will have a blast on the playground and petting some of the animals and the whole family can enjoy a scoop of Happy Holstein Ice Cream, offering mainstay flavors year-round as well as seasonal favorites. Make sure to stop by the Dairy Store to stock up on cheeses, yogurt, baked goods and maple syrup, as well as a variety of meats and seasonal produce for the trip home. (410 Klein Rd., 610-253-8942, kleinfarms.com)