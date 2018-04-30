You can let your inner flower child out at a pop-up market that will drench you in florals.

When you walk into NYLO Hotel’s lobby this spring, you’ll be surrounded by a “kaleidoscope of blooms” — even in your drink.

The hotel’s bartender, Cody Goldstein, has created “Instagram-worthy” cocktails to enjoy while you’re taking in the colorful petals around you, NYLO Hotel says.

The “Mrs. Green Thumb,” made with Codigo 1530 Rosa Tequila, is served in a terracotta pot and poured from a watering can at your table.

Another, dubbed the “Spritz Forward, Fall Backward,” is a mocktail that’s made with jasmine liquer and edible lavender flowers.

“Spring Around the Rosé” pairs Spring 44 Gin with rosé wine and lavender syrup and is topped with fresh rose petals and rose buds.

“Blossom Borage” is made with Borage Blossoms, wildflower honey, lime juice and soda, and the “Floral Tahitian” is a mix of Hibiscus-infused Havana Club Blanco, Sunflower Orgeat, pineapple, Giffard Curacao and lime juice served in a tiki glass with an edible orchid, orange and a banana leaf.

When you’re not sipping, you can smell the roses (and other florals) by Edelweiss Floral Atelier, which will provide crowns and bouquets you can take home or gift.

Each weekend, there also will be free wine, beer and spirits tastings, from new vintages of rosé to seasonal brews and floral spirits, and live music by a local jazz/Americana musician, Adam Kromelow, who will play with a rotating group of musicians.

This is NYLO’s second year hosting the flower market in hopes of promoting art, creativity and bringing fresh spring life and color into the hotel’s lobby after a long, cold winter, organizers say. It’s part of the hotel’s Arthouse @ NYLO programming.

The pop-up market, at 2178 Broadway on the Upper West Side, will be open each weekend from May 5 to June 30, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., though the cocktails will be available on weeknights, too.