Affordable yoga and meditation classes by Gaiam held inside Lord & Taylor's midtown flagship

Now you can take $10 yoga and meditation classes on the 11th floor of

Gaiam is bringing yoga classes and more to

Gaiam is bringing yoga classes and more to Lord & Taylor. Photo Credit: Gaiam

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
One of the newest offerings from Lord & Taylor has nothing to do with designer goods.

The department store’s midtown flagship has partnered with yoga brand Gaiam to open a new studio on its 11th floor.

The Gaiam Wellness Studio, which debuted earlier this month, hosts regular classes in yoga and meditation starting at $10. Free “wellness 101” beginner classes are also offered during the week, and family classes and reiki workshops are planned.

“Gaiam has always been dedicated to making yoga, fitness and wellness accessible to everyone,” said Karen Murray, CEO of Sequential Brands Group, which owns Gaiam. “With the new wellness studio at Lord & Taylor, we have brought this dedication to life in the heart of Manhattan.”

Yogi Rodney Yee is behind the studio programming and is leading the advanced yoga sessions and “wellness nights,” featuring workshops and guest speakers. The studio looks to build a community where visitors can “share, dialogue, learn, listen, explore and dig deep together,” Yee said.

Lord & Taylor is the latest department store to devote space to health and wellness services. Last year, the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in midtown transformed its second floor into a wellness experience, with fitness classes from Box + Flow, ConBody and more, fitness equipment showrooms from the likes of Peloton, detox sessions in Himalayan salt chambers, and wellness products and athletic wear for sale. The pop-up ran from May to October.

Gaiam’s studio is in an old events space at Lord & Taylor.

“Wellness is extremely important to us and we’re excited to offer our customers the opportunity to learn and explore,” said David Law, chief merchant of Lord & Taylor.

Gaiam Wellness Studio is holding free launch events on Wednesday from 5-8:30 p.m., with yoga, meditation and a fitness class with AKT, as well as panel discussions and offerings like kombucha mocktails and meal prep coaching.

Lord & Taylor is located at 424 Fifth Ave. For more information and class schedule, visit studio.gaiam.com.

