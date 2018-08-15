Brooklyn-centric shops and designers to sell their wares at ‘Geanpoint’ pop-up

In a city full of chain stores, it’s not always easy to support truly local shops, but for one weekend many of Greenpoint’s small businesses will be in one place — a pop-up called “Geanpoint.”

From Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday Aug. 26, you’ll have a chance to shop Brooklyn’s finest shops at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, which will feature clothing, shoes, beauty products and home goods from local designers, some of whom don’t have a brick-and-mortar store.

The shops include:

Merica Lee Jeans: A company founded by the drummer and front woman for The Naked Heroes band uses Japanese denim to make fits for every body type. These don’t stretch but relax into the shape of your body. (Shorts $168, pants $325)

Peter Lawrence, the owner of the Wythe Hotel, said his staff is excited to host Merica Lee, especially.

“She is one of those great New York characters who is enriching our corner of the world with her own kind, raucous, smart, creative rock n’ roll denim way,” he said in a statement provided to amNewYork. “She reminds me why I love New York City so much.”

BLKSMTH Denim Company: A line from Loren Manufacturing Inc. that believes in “slow fashion,” or quality manufacturing that is said to lengthen the life of garments, sells T-shirts, baseball caps, jackets and more. (Prices range from a $45 hat to $189 for jeans.)

Cousin Sandals: This boutique by designer cousins Arden Sherman and Jessie Jenkins sells handmade leather sandals for women. The sandals are made with different foot shapes in mind, from “Roman” to “Grecian,” “Germanic” and “Egyptian.” (Shoes range in price from $178 to $248, depending on style.)

Goldie’s Natural Beauty: This line of plant-based soaps and fragrances by Sarah Trogdon in Rockaway includes organic bar soaps, body washes, lotions, cleansers, hair care and more, all of which are free of parabens, preservatives and other harmful chemicals. (Prices range from $10 bar soaps to $65 kits.)

Erin Louise Clancy: This potter throws her clay in Bushwick. Made by hand, her work includes beautifully glazed mugs for $40 to $50, and other works like teapots, bowls and plates.

Mahps: This Greenpoint vintage and consignment store from Brittany Pham carries gently used clothing, including Ralph Lauren, L.L. Bean, YSL and others, as well as furniture, decor and dining ware.

Loren Kathe: Loren Kathe, an herbalist, sells handmade tinctures.

The pop-up runs Aug. 24, 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 80 Wythe Ave.