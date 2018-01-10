If you’re “past patiently waitin’” for Broadway’s “Hamilton” tickets, you’re in luck.

A block of seats for shows between Aug. 21, 2018 and Jan. 13, 2019 are up on sale Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 15 and 16, according to the show’s website.

Monday’s tickets will be available to those who preregister on Ticketmaster Verified Fan between now and Jan. 12. If you preregister, you could be randomly selected to receive an offer code to buy tickets before they’re available to the general public. You would be notified by Jan. 14 if you were selected, according to the site.

Tuesday’s tickets will be on sale to the general public.

If you can’t afford tickets, there’s always the #Ham4Ham lottery -- $10 tickets available for each performance through a digital lottery on the Hamilton app or through the show’s website. It opens at 11 a.m. two days before the performance and closes at 9 a.m. the day before.

Due to its popularity, tickets are going for as much as $1,000 per seat on some ticket resale websites. The show has been in such high demand that it has expanded to Chicago and London, and has a U.S. tour as well.

New York’s cast includes Javier Munoz as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler and James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson.

For more information, visit hamiltonmusical.com.