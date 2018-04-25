Just about 100 miles from New York City, beach towns like Montauk, Southampton come alive during the summer months.

Of course, when things heat up, so does traffic. So if you're planning on heading east for some fun in the sun, you'll want to consider your travel options wisely.

Here's a breakdown of travel options.

Car Whether you have one, are borrowing a friend's or are renting one, a car is one of the more convenient and cheaper ways to get out to the East End. Getting there is a straight shot from the city -- just take the LIE or Southern State Parkway to Sunrise Highway and you'll be free to stop in any of the Hamptons villages and hamlets. Cost: If you can avoid tolls and aren't renting a car, you'll just have to pony up for gas. Departs: Wherever you are. Travel time: one-and-a-half hours to Westhampton and a little over two hours to Montauk. Pros: Without any pick-up or drop-off stops, driving is one of the most direct ways out to the East End. But if you want to, you can make some pit stops along the way and do some sight-seeing, or take a trip to the North Fork to see one of its wineries while you're out that way. Cons: Those travel times are for ideal driving conditions, and Hamptons traffic is notorious. If you leave for the Hamptons on a Friday after work, forget about a smooth ride. Make sure to leave at a low-traffic time or prepare to sit in traffic for awhile.

Hampton Jitney This bus line serves the tristate area and even locales as far away as Florida, but, thanks in part to its name, it's synonymous with Hamptons travel. Since starting out 40 years ago as a van service bringing city dwellers out to Eastern Long Island, the Hampton Jitney now offers a fleet of motor coaches, as well as limousines, that take passengers along three routes to the East End: Montauk and Westhampton on the South Fork, and the North Fork. Cost: $23 to $33 each way depending on destination. Order online to save a few bucks. The Jitney also offers a more comfortable bus line called the Ambassador, which costs $50 each way. Departs: Multiple locations in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn and Queens Travel time: 2.5 hours to Westhampton Pros: Buses run frequently enough that you're bound to be able to get a seat. You can also catch up on those work emails after leaving work early on your way out there, as buses come equipped with free Wi-Fi and power outlets. You'll also get free snacks! Cons: The buses make multiple pickups and drop-offs, which can add time to the ride. You're also at the whims of New York and Long Island traffic, which can greatly affect travel times. If you get stuck on a packed bus, it can be untenable, especially if you're seated next to someone who's on their cellphone, which is prohibited.

LIRR Take the train to the East End with the Long Island Rail Road. The Ronkonkoma branch makes stops on the North Fork, all the way out to Greenport, while the Montauk branch hits stops along the South Fork, including East Hampton, Amagansett and Montauk. Cost: $2 to $30 each way depending on destination and time of day. Make sure to buy your tickets before boarding for the cheapest rate. Departs: Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn Travel time: 2 hours to Westhampton Pros: No LIE traffic to worry about here, so you'll know exactly when the train will arrive and how long it will take. The trip can be even faster, thanks to the Cannonball, a seasonal train that leaves Fridays at 4:06 p.m. from Penn Station that goes non-stop to Westhampton in 95 minutes ($94.50 round trip). You can also drink on the train if you so desire. Cons: The train is popular, and if you can't snag a seat from the start you may be standing all the way out there. The Cannonball is especially popular, and many rides sell out quickly.

Seaplane For what may be the quickest way to the Hamptons, consider a seaplane. Fly the Whale offers charters to East Hampton from Manhattan on Thursday and Friday all summer long on planes that seat up to nine. It takes only 35 minutes, and if you have some cash, it might be worth it to skip all the weekend traffic. Cost: $622 one way per person (10- and 20-pack tickets are available for a discounted rate) Departs: East 23rd Street and the East River Travel time: 35 minutes to Westhampton Pros: You can't beat the travel time. Plus, you get to avoid any potential traffic mishaps while enjoying a beautiful view, to boot. Watch Fly the Whale's Facebook page for the chance to score discounted tickets on last-minute cancellations, too. Cons: Bad weather or maintenance issues? Your flight might end up being canceled, leaving you with a refund but then scrambling for a way out to the Hamptons. It's also not the cheapest way to get there.