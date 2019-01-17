With 4,000 apartments, 100 shops, office space, a public school and arts space, Hudson Yards represents a massive transformation of Manhattan's far west side.

It bills itself as New York's "next great shopping destination" and "a place for life maximizers" with shops like Neiman Marcus, Athleta, Banana Republic, MAC, Coach and more. With such offerings, it will be a destination for more affluent New Yorkers and tourists, but what benefits does it offer to everyday residents?

When it opens its stores in mid-March, Hudson Yards also will feature a public park, a humongous climbable sculpture, gallery space and much more

Public Square and Gardens

With more than 29,000 plants and 200 trees, Hudson Yards will have a total of 14 acres of green space and gardens that will be open to the public.

Those who want a bit of nature in their lives can expect to see 5 acres of wildflowers like echinacea, monarda and rudbeckia, which attract bees and butterflies, and shrubs and fruiting bushes like serviceberry, spicebush and winterberry between 35th and 36th streets.

At 10th Avenue and 30th Street, there will be a new birch grove to walk through, as well.

Because of these plantings, there will be sightings of migratory birds, hummingbirds, warblers, sparrows and American redstarts, according to Nelson Byrd Woltz, the firm that designed the space.

"We imagine this urban plaza as the community hub or center; maybe even the living room of the west side," Thomas L. Woltz of Nelson Byrd Woltz said in a Hudson Yards video. "I usually don't call it a park ... but the amount of people we expect to find here is akin to Piazza San Marco."

Fun fact: Even though it is a green space, it will be powered by technology. Hudson Yards is built atop a train yard, which can reach up to 150 degrees, so designers had to find a way to keep the plantings cool. They installed a ventilation system powered by 15 large fans that are usually used in jet engines and a network of tubing in the concrete to circulate cooling liquids to the roots. The soil is specially engineered to protect the roots and allow them to expand and will be irrigated by rainwater.

The space will even have an "expansive" WiFi system throughout.

Hudson Park & Boulevard and connections to the High Line and Hudson River Park (opening March 2019)

Channeling a leafy Parisian promenade, Hudson Park & Boulevard will have open space for public events, big patches of grass and seating areas — all nearby to two entrances to the 7 subway line at 33rd and 36th streets. The boulevard connects 33rd and 34th streets and cuts through 50 and 55 Hudson Yards.

The creators of Hudson Yards say that there is a "seamless path" from West 14th to West 42nd streets and that there is direct access to Hudson River Park and the High Line. A new entrance to the High Line is at 10th Avenue at 30th Street within the new birch grove.

Fun fact: The third phase of The High Line snakes around Hudson Yards. The interim walkway section, between 30th and 34th streets, is mostly uncultivated with self-seeding plants to show off the urban landscape, which makes for awesome views of the Hudson River.

The Vessel (opening March)

It's quite a spectacle to look at from afar, and once The Vessel opens later this year, it will be a marvel to climb, too.

The steel colossus that rises from the center of Hudson Yards has 2,500 individual steps, 80 landings and 154 interconnecting flights of stairs that together create a mile-long vertical pathway within the public gardens.

"Our hope is to make a different kind of public experience that is free for everybody that is one of the landmarks we have in our lives," said designer Thomas Heatherwick in a Hudson Yards video. "I can't wait until there are people streaming up it."

Fun fact: The huge platform, designed by Heatherwick Studios in England, was actually created in Italy and traveled by ship to New York City.

The Shed (Opening April 5)

Going up next to 15 Hudson Yards and the Public Square and Gardens is a new 200,000-square-foot arts center with a telescopic, movable outer shell, opening on April 5 with 25,000 square feet of museum space, a 500-seat black box theater and a flexible hall that can seat 1,250 people or 3,000 standing.

It'll also have rehearsal space and a creative lab freely accessible to up-and-coming local artists while offering chances to see established musicians and artists like Björk and Agnes Denes. Check out our listing of what's planned for the first half of its opening season.

Fun fact: The shell on the building, which is designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rockwell Group, moves on a double-wheel track like what is found in shipping ports and railway systems. It can withstand hurricane-force winds, too.

Snark Park (Opening March)

This permanent exhibition space by New York-based design studio Snarkitecture will feature immersive installations with brand collaborations, including cereal bar brand KITH Treats, as well as food, drink and retail.

Hudson Yards is calling Snark Park a "public outpost [that] aims to make design accessible to an expansive audience" and says it will offer a tri-annual exhibition schedule with "unique, playful design environments" with "unconventional materials and concepts of reduction and monochrome," according to a news release.

It officially opens March 15.

Fun fact: Snark Park is named by Snarkitecture, which takes its name from the Lewis Carroll poem, "The Hunting of the Snark."

Ice rink in the Western Yard (opening by 2024)

Manhattan is getting another ice rink. Within Hudson Yards' Western Yard, from 11th to 12the avenues and between West 30th and West 33rd streets, lies a new school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, residential towers, an office complex and a 1-acre lawn with picnic areas and a skating rink during the winter months.

Observation Deck (opening 2020)

If you're afraid of heights, you may want to stay away from this one. The Observation Deck on the tallest building at Hudson Yards "floats" at 1,100 feet above the ground. As the highest man-made outdoor viewing area in the western hemisphere and the fifth-highest in the world, according to Hudson Yards, it's sure to be breathtaking.

Situated on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, the Observation Deck will jut out from the building 65 feet and will have a transparent floor that allows guests to "float" over the city (gulp).

The space will also have a lounge, restaurant and bar by London-based hospitality group, rhubarb for those who may want an unforgettable experience atop one of the highest skyscrapers in the city.

Fun fact: The deck is made of 15 sections of steel and glass that are bolted together and anchored to the sides of the building.