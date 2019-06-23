LATEST PAPER
Infinity mirror room artist Yayoi Kusama returns to David Zwirner this fall

We could see another infinity mirror room by

We could see another infinity mirror room by Yayoi Kusama in November, according to David Zwirner Gallery.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
The Japanese artist behind the massively popular and Instagrammable infinity mirror room, Yayoi Kusama, will return in November for a major solo exhibition at David Zwirner Gallery.

On Tuesday, the gallery announced her return in an Instagram post saying: "A solo exhibition featuring the groundbreaking, critically acclaimed, sensational #YayoiKusama returns November 2019 to David Zwirner New York."

Nothing else has been revealed about the exhibit, but if we know anything about Kusama, it will be big, bold, and draw long lines.

Kusama, 90, who has her own museum in Tokyo, is well known for her colorful, larger-than-life creations, which have been shown in galleries around the world since the 1950s.

Her "New York: Festival of Life," the two-room infinity mirror exhibit at David Zwirner Gallery, attracted about 75,000 people during its 80-day run in 2017-18, according to artnet.com.

In that exhibit, two rooms inside the gallery were equipped with mirrors and lights that created the appearance of infinity. The first room contained mirrored stainless steel balls, which sat on the floor and hung from the ceiling, and the second room invited guests to look through peepholes, where small color-changing light bulbs created a hexagonal pattern that seemingly continued on forever in kaleidoscopic fashion.

In another room, visitors came across Kusama's “With all my Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever," which was a space completely covered in polka dots, featuring oversized potted and polka-dotted tulips.

David Zwirner will announce more details about Kusama's forthcoming solo exhibit in the near future.

