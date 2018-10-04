If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then L’ÉCOLE, the School of Jewelry Arts, is the party where they meet.

The Parisian school, sponsored by luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels, is back with two weeks of workshops, courses, panels and exhibits Oct. 25 through Nov. 9. at the Academy Mansion on the Upper East Side.

Jewelry admirers, makers, hobbyists and the curious can sign up for a number of courses and workshops that give an overview of the art and how the experts do it.

The schedule is extensive but has two- to four-hour classes like Introduction to Setting, Gemology, Trying Your Hand at Japanese Urushi Lacquer, The Gouache in High Jewelry and Recognize the Gemstones, as well as courses that cover art history, such as The Birth of Jewelry, The Engagement Ring and more.

While these workshops and lectures cost money ($25 to $250), L’ÉCOLE’s accompanying exhibits are free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The talks that coincide with the exhibits are $25. Register online before it fills up.

Here’s a rundown of what treasures you can feast your eyes on:

Danel Brush: “Cuffs and Necks”

Brush, a self-taught metalworker, created 117 chokers and 72 cuffs or bangles inspired by the Nizam of Hyderabad’s jewels and the bangle’s role in India. This is the first time this work has been on display in New York.

Brush will discuss his collections with Beth Wes of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Oct. 30 at 6:45 p.m.

“The Fabulous Destiny of Tavernier’s Diamonds”

Peruse 20 replicas of diamonds owned by Louis XIV, most of which have been lost to history. Through extensive research, L’ÉCOLE and The Museum National d’Histoire Naturelle in Paris were able to find records of the gems in the 1676 book “The Six Voyages of Jean-Baptiste Tavernier.”

Those behind the recreation of the jewels will talk about the process after a cocktail reception on Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

“Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur”

Peer into the jewelry boxes of New York-based jewelry collectors, who will show off 40 jewelry pieces from the 19th century through the 1960s.

“Great Women Jewelers: Inspirational Minds”

This talk with author Juliet Weir-de la Rochefoucauld and L’ÉCOLE professor, Inezita Gay-Eckel, will explore the women behind the industry, including Suzanne Belperron, Jeanne Toussaint, Elisabeth Treskow and Elsa Peretti. The event begins with a cocktail reception at 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the events and ticketing, visit us.lecolevancleefarpels.com.