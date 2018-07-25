Dream of checking out of New York and checking in to a small town for a few days? Hit the road and head west to Lititz, a picture-postcard spot in Lancaster County, the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Here’s a guide to a long weekend in Lititz, where you can taste chocolate, sip local spirits, shop and still have plenty of time to unplug.

FRIDAY

Once you’ve settled in, start exploring the local shops. You’ll find most in the Lititz Moravian Historic District — Broad Street and Main Street, with others sprinkled around town.

Start your spree with a sugary pick-me-up at Wilbur Chocolate Store (45 N. Broad St., 888-294-5287, wilburbuds.com). The pop-in-your-mouth Wilbur buds (available in milk and semisweet) are must-tries. Nearby, Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics (41 S. Broad St., 717-627-0088, oliooliveoil.com) lures foodies for free tastings of gourmet oils and vinegars.

On the same drag is the century-plus-old Shaub’s (11 S. Broad St., 717-626-4609, shaubsapparel.com), selling labels like Barbour and Tommy Bahama. Next, turn the corner and browse Main Street Peddler (22 E. Main St., 717-627-4511), a trove of folk art, antiques and collectibles.

You must’ve worked up an appetite by now, so grab a burger and brew at the Bulls Head Public House (14 E. Main St., 717-626-2115, bullsheadpublichouse.com), an authentic English-style pub with an impressive beer list and stick-to-your-ribs British fare like fish and chips and bangers and mash.

After dinner, mosey over to Stoll & Wolfe Distillery and Tasting Room (35 N. Cedar St., 717-799-4499, stollandwolfe.com) for a sip or two of Pennsylvania rye whiskey. Be sure to try the sweet mash rye and bourbon and rye blend, available only in the Lititz tasting room.

SATURDAY

Rise and shine, then venture to the Tomato Pie Cafe (23 N. Broad St., 717-627-1762, tomatopiecafe.net) for — you guessed it — tomato pie. This cute eatery also whips up quinoa pancakes, avocado toast and an array of coffee drinks.

With your to-go cup in hand, cross the street and land in Lititz Springs Park (24 N. Broad St., lititzspringspark.org). The public green space features a fountain, bandshell, pavilions and plenty of space to bask in the sun or chill in the shade.

No trip to PA is complete without pretzels. Tour the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery ($3.75/ages 13 and up, $2.75/ages 4-12; 219 E. Main St., 717-626-4354, juliussturgis.com) and master the art of pretzel twisting from the oldest commercial pretzel bakery in the country. All that salt making you thirsty? Head to Stargazers Wine Shop (26 E. Main St., 717-625-3932, stargazersvineyard.com) and sample the latest vintages.

Finish the day with supper at Appalachian Brewing Company (55 N. Water St., 717-625-0300, abcbrew.com). The brewpub features handcrafted ales and lagers in a laid-back atmosphere along with coal cracker pierogies, Canadian poutine and rockfish tacos.

SUNDAY

For breakfast, make your way to Dosie Dough (45 S. Broad St., 717-626-2266, dosiedough.com), a sweet spot serving bagels, egg sandwiches, doughnuts and pastries. Opt for one final stroll through downtown and pop into Greco’s Italian Ices and Homemade Ice Cream (9 E. Kleine Lane, 717-625-1166) for a frozen treat before hitting the road.