New Yorkers celebrate Lunar New Year

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Revelers went out in the cold to commemorate the Year of the Pig and the Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday.

Scroll down to see scenes from the joyful celebration.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A person wearing a pig head (to represent the Year of the Pig) marches in the Chinese Lunar New Year Parade.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Parade-goers walk with pink umbrellas in their intricately detailed traditional dress.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Women in traditional garb dance during the parade.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Dragon dancers entertain the crowd.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Parade-goers like this one dressed to the nines for the celebration.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A dragon dances over the parade route.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Spectators reach towards a green dragon.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer marches in the parade.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio marches with U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez and other politicians.

Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Dancers walking their dragon down the street.

