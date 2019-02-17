Revelers went out in the cold to commemorate the Year of the Pig and the Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday.

Scroll down to see scenes from the joyful celebration.

A person wearing a pig head (to represent the Year of the Pig) marches in the Chinese Lunar New Year Parade.

Parade-goers walk with pink umbrellas in their intricately detailed traditional dress.

Women in traditional garb dance during the parade.

Dragon dancers entertain the crowd.

Parade-goers like this one dressed to the nines for the celebration.

A dragon dances over the parade route.

Spectators reach towards a green dragon.

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer marches in the parade.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio marches with U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez and other politicians.