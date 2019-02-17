Things to Do New Yorkers celebrate Lunar New Year By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com February 17, 2019 5:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Revelers went out in the cold to commemorate the Year of the Pig and the Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday. Scroll down to see scenes from the joyful celebration. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A person wearing a pig head (to represent the Year of the Pig) marches in the Chinese Lunar New Year Parade. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Parade-goers walk with pink umbrellas in their intricately detailed traditional dress. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Women in traditional garb dance during the parade. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Dragon dancers entertain the crowd. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Parade-goers like this one dressed to the nines for the celebration. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A dragon dances over the parade route. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Spectators reach towards a green dragon. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer marches in the parade. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio marches with U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez and other politicians. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Dancers walking their dragon down the street. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.