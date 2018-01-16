Ride on the mindfulness bus.

BE TIME, a new mobile meditation studio, hits the streets of Manhattan starting Jan. 22.

The bus has all the trappings of a modern studio — cushions, weighted blankets and aromatherapy — with guided meditations offered in areas like focus, stress relief and energy.

The studio kicks off with free classes from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Madison Square Park.

Otherwise they are $22 for a 30-minute session (first class $10), and $11 for seniors and students.

Classes will be offered weekdays to start and eventually expand to weekends. Sessions can be booked through the app ZingFit. Visitors can also pop in for 10 minutes at a time during “open space” hours. For daily locations, check Instagram (@betimepractice).

For more info, visit betimepractice.com.