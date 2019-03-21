LATEST PAPER
Trash or treasure? American Museum of Natural History will help decide on ID Day

Everyone who brings an item to the museum will get a cast of a T-Rex tooth from the museum's collection.

Experts from the American Museum of Natural History

Experts from the American Museum of Natural History are hosting the annual Identification Day on Saturday, March 23.   Photo Credit: AMNH/R. Mickens

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo
Here’s your chance to find out if that artifact you've been holding onto is treasure or trash.

The American Museum of Natural History is holding its annual Identification Day on Saturday, March 23, from noon to 4 p.m. Members of the public can bring in rocks, fossils, and other items to be examined by scientists. In the past, people have brought in such unusual items  as a 3,000-year-old hand ax found in a Staten Island backyard and a dinosaur footprint discovered at a garage sale.

Museum scientists suggest bringing as much information as you have for an item, and keeping any plants in a zip-lock bag. They ask that people do not bring live or recently deceased animals to the event.

Everyone who brings an item to the museum, which has a new exhibit titled “T.Rex: The Ultimate Predator, ” will get a cast of a T-Rex tooth from the museum’s collection. Entrance to Identification Day is free with museum admission.

Lisa

Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

