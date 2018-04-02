As the weather gets nicer, take movie night outside.

Public parks, rooftops and Coney Island will be making the most of the warmer temperatures, offering free and ticketed outdoor screenings across the city.

Some are beginning to release their schedules, so prepare your picnic blanket to watch your favorite films under the stars.

Randall's Island Park The city's parks department has a slew of free outdoor movies, both new and classic, you can hit up at Randall's Island Park. Each film begins at 8:30 p.m. May 25: "Moana" June 9: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" June 22: "Wonder Woman" July 8: "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" July 22: "The LEGO Batman Movie" Aug. 5: "Coco" Aug. 19: "Guardians of the Galaxy" Sept. 9 "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Pizza, Movie, Wine at Rooftop Reds This commercial rooftop vineyard (at 299 Sands St. in Brooklyn) holds film screenings regularly when weather cooperates. Movies start at 7 p.m., but there's a $30 admission fee. This year's lineup includes quite a few Will Ferrell Movies. June 7: "Old School" June 14: "Anchorman" June 21: "Step Brothers" June 28: "Blades of Glory" July 5: "The Hunger Games" July 12: "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" July 19: "Silver Linings Playbook" July 26: "American Hustle" Aug. 2: "Jumanji" Aug. 9 "Dead Poets Society" Aug. 16: "Hook" Aug. 23 "Birdcage" Aug. 30: "Good Will Hunting" Sept. 6 "Inglorious Basterds" Sept. 13 "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" Sept. 20 "So I Married an Axe Murderer" Sept. 27 "Wayne's World" Oct. 1 "Hocus Pocus" Oct. 11 "Scream" Oct. 18 "Psycho" Oct. 25 "A Nightmare on Elm Street" Oct. 31 "The Amityville Horror"