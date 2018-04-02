Things to Do Outdoor movies in NYC: Where and when they're happening By amNY.com staff Updated April 2, 2018 4:20 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email As the weather gets nicer, take movie night outside. Public parks, rooftops and Coney Island will be making the most of the warmer temperatures, offering free and ticketed outdoor screenings across the city. Some are beginning to release their schedules, so prepare your picnic blanket to watch your favorite films under the stars. Randall's Island Park Photo Credit: Getty Images/Archive Photos The city's parks department has a slew of free outdoor movies, both new and classic, you can hit up at Randall's Island Park. Each film begins at 8:30 p.m. May 25: "Moana" June 9: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" June 22: "Wonder Woman" July 8: "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" July 22: "The LEGO Batman Movie" Aug. 5: "Coco" Aug. 19: "Guardians of the Galaxy" Sept. 9 "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Pizza, Movie, Wine at Rooftop Reds Photo Credit: Dreamworks / Suzanne Hanover This commercial rooftop vineyard (at 299 Sands St. in Brooklyn) holds film screenings regularly when weather cooperates. Movies start at 7 p.m., but there's a $30 admission fee. This year's lineup includes quite a few Will Ferrell Movies. June 7: "Old School" June 14: "Anchorman" June 21: "Step Brothers" June 28: "Blades of Glory" July 5: "The Hunger Games" July 12: "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" July 19: "Silver Linings Playbook" July 26: "American Hustle" Aug. 2: "Jumanji" Aug. 9 "Dead Poets Society" Aug. 16: "Hook" Aug. 23 "Birdcage" Aug. 30: "Good Will Hunting" Sept. 6 "Inglorious Basterds" Sept. 13 "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" Sept. 20 "So I Married an Axe Murderer" Sept. 27 "Wayne's World" Oct. 1 "Hocus Pocus" Oct. 11 "Scream" Oct. 18 "Psycho" Oct. 25 "A Nightmare on Elm Street" Oct. 31 "The Amityville Horror" Intrepid Museum's Summer Movie Series Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures There's nothing quite as cool as watching a movie on a flight deck with a view of the Hudson. It's not grass, but you can still bring your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, blankets and snacks. The Intrepid hasn't released all of its schedule yet, so check back. May 25: "Top Gun" By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Bored this week? Here's what to do Venture out of your apartment to these events. Metrograph and more of NYC's coolest movie theatersDim the lights, grab the popcorn: These are some of the best movie-viewing spots. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.