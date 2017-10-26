Meet the dogs and cats (and pig) that have more Instagram followers than you do at PetCon next month.

Tuna, the Chiweenie with the pearly white smile, Oskar the Blind Cat, Hamlet the pig and Louboutina the hugging golden retriever will join dozens of Insta stars at the inaugural event on Nov. 18 and 19.

The owners of these animals and the pets themselves will make appearances for meet-and-greets and help fill you in on how to boost your pet’s social media reach.

Several of these pet stars are locally famous too; if luck and timing are on your side, you can grab a hug from Louboutina on any given day in Chelsea.

Attendees can also learn how to teach their dogs tricks, from trainer Andrea Arden and Brussels sprout the pup; understand why the importance of adopting rescue pets, with the help of four-legged stars Tuna, Toast Meets World and Ella Bean; andhear about the challenges and rewards of having a special-needs pet, with Oskar the Blind Cat, three-legged Princess Bethanee Hamilton and Here Comes Meatball, a pup with cerebellar hypoplasia.

Older pets will get the spotlight during a panel about adopting senior animals, and Alice Weiss, along with Hamlet and Waffle Nugget the Bernese mountain dog will explore the human-animal bond.

New York City-based nonprofit Foster Dogs will also be on hand for those who’d like to welcome a new furry friend into their homes.

Attendees cannot bring their own pets, but there will be plenty to fawn over.

Tickets for the event, at Metropolitan Wes, 639 W. 46th St., are $75 each day or $125 for the full weekend. Visit petinsider.com for more.