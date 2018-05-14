Pride month in New York City goes well beyond the parade.

Thousands of locals will line up on Fifth Avenue to witness the annual festivities on June 24, but there are plenty of other events this month dedicated to celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ community.

From art exhibits to dance parties to performances, here's how to show your pride and celebrate Pride Month in the city:

Human Rights Conference (June 14) For the first time, Pride is teaming up with SUNY to put on a human rights conference, where activists, journalists, artists, educators, policymakers and more can have a dialogue. Aisha Moodie-Mills (pictured right, with Danielle Moodie-Mills) will give the keynote conversation with Andrew Gilmour. Tickets are $50.

Luminaries Brunch (June 16) This buffet brunch with an open bar at David Burke Kitchen celebrates leaders who have made an impact on equality in the workplace throughout the year. This year, City Councilman Ritchie Torres of the Bronx will be honored. Tickets are $60.

Out Cinema screening (June 18) Head to SVA Theatre for a celebration of LGBTQ pride and community on film and an open bar after-party. Films haven't been announced yet, but check pride.org for details.

Family Movie Night (June 19) Lounge on the Hudson River Park's Pier 45 and enjoy Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" with your family for free. Camp Highlight will host kid-friendly, outdoor games before the movie starts. Check out how you can have a VIP experience here.

Pride Fantasy: Leather Edition (June 22) Kick off Pride weekend with a party that'll get your blood pumping. This year's theme -- leather. Come dressed appropriately and dance to DJs Eddie Elias and Jared Conner at Slate NY. For ages 21 and older. Tickets start at $30.

Pride Rally (June 22) Join the fight for equal rights with the Pride Rally, which first began in 1969 after the Stonewall Riots. It will be held at the Stonewall National Monument at 33 Christopher St. from 5 to 7 p.m., and it's free to attend.

VIP Rooftop Party (June 23) Stop by the VIP rooftop party at Hudson Terrace, where DJs Boris, Dani Toro and J Warren will keep you dancing from 2 to 10 p.m. 21 and over. Tickets start at $75.

Pride Island (June 23) Dance all day at Hudson River Park's Pier 97 to the sounds of Tove Lo, Lizzo, DJ Simon Dumore, Big Freedia, Sasha Velour and DJ Dawson. Pride Island, which is the biggest live music event for Pride, is sold out for June 24. Tickets start at $60.

Femme Fatale (June 24) This rooftop party for women at Hudson Terrace includes music by DJs RosyQ, Mary Mac and Tatiana. Tickets are $60.

Pride Fest (June 24) Walk this street fair of exhibitors, entertainers, like "Glee's" Alex Newell, and activities that'll celebrate the LGBTQ community. It's free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on University Place.

MetFridays: Pride (June 15) The Metropolitan Museum of Art's weekly event series will celebrate pride the Friday before the NYC Pride March. Details of the event have yet to be announced, but expect dancing, music from local acts -- in past years, performers included the New York City Gay Men's Chorus -- and gallery talks. MetFridays are free with museum admission. (1000 Fifth Ave., Upper East Side, 5 to 9 p.m., $25, metmuseum.org)

Siren (June 24) Siren, a bash for LGBT women and their allies hosted by Girl Pride NYC at Watermark Bar, is expected to attract thousands. The waterfront will serve as the backdrop for DJs and go-go dancers at the all-night party. Tickets vary from general admission to table-side bottle service. (Pier 15, 78 South St., Manhattan, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., $35 to $225, eventbrite.com)