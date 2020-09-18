Public Theater launches series of digital events for their fall season

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Public Theater is launching a free series of digital events for the fall season.

Though stages remain dark as New York City continues reopening, the Public Theater will present new digital works, deepen community relationships through its artistic programs, and continue its long tradition of civic engagement in this crucial election season.

“Now, more than ever, we need what the theater has to offer: hope, truth, joy, solidarity, beauty. The artists of The Public Theater have responded to the multiple crises we are facing—racial, medical, economic, and political—with courage and immense creativity,” said Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “Our community partners through all five boroughs have doubled down on their support of their communities, and we are continuing to support them and our own community of artists. We are also discovering unexpected victories: our digital content is reaching an audience across the country, and across the world, bringing free access to a larger and more diverse audience than we could have ever hoped.”

The theater’s Mobile Unit is launching its new Mobile Unit in Corrections Initiative, bringing the tools of theater into the daily lives of incarcerated communities. Public Shakespeare Initiative will continue its Brave New Shakespeare Challenge digitally and the Hunts Point Children’s Shakespeare Ensemble will be working virtually on A Midsummer Night’s Dream;

Public Works will continue with digital workshops and classes with partner organizations in all five boroughs while the Public Forum will bring back its monthly Civic Salons via Zoom. Joe’s Pub will present streamed concerts from their family of artists on the Joe’s Pub stage.

The theater will be continuing hosting #BARS digital masterclasses led by Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal, and Chris Hicks. The Public Theater will also continue its year-round programs, including the Under the Radar Festival and Emerging Writers Group.

“Though times are difficult, The Public will not stop striving to fulfill its mission,” said Eustis. “This season, we reaffirm our commitment to amplifying artists of color, to anti-racism both on and off of our stages, and to creating new works that respond to the demands for racial reckoning and justice that continue resounding throughout the nation.”

Visit The Public’s website for a full list of digital events.