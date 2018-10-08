Things to Do Rockefeller Center’s ice rink opens with ceremony It's time to lace up your skates! Skaters can take to the ice beginning Monday. Photo Credit: Patina Restaurant Group / The Rink at Rockefeller Center By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated October 8, 2018 2:39 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The Rink at Rockefeller Center makes its grand return on Monday. The rink, which usually opens Columbus Day weekend, kicks off its season with options to pre-book a skating time and schedule an afternoon tea and skate — a newer program at the venue, according to a spokeswoman. A special opening ceremony set at 9 a.m. features rising child figure skaters from Ice Theatre of New York and Figure Skating in Harlem. Those who want to celebrate the opening can reserve a VIP spot in The Igloo, a glass-encased and heated lounge that's rink-side. This year, Olympian JoJo Starbuck will host Cool Workout classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, where she'll teach stroking, gliding, turns, spins and combinations, throughout the season. Skating typically costs $25 per session and rises to $32 during peak season, which runs from Nov. 22 through Jan. 1. The rink is open daily. See a full schedule at therinkatrockcenter.com. Check the website if you're interested in The Rink's skating packages, including Afternoon Tea & Skating, Apres Skate and more. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.