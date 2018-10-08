LATEST PAPER
By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
The Rink at Rockefeller Center makes its grand return on Monday.

The rink, which usually opens Columbus Day weekend, kicks off its season with options to pre-book a skating time and schedule an afternoon tea and skate — a newer program at the venue, according to a spokeswoman.

A special opening ceremony set at 9 a.m. features rising child figure skaters from Ice Theatre of New York and Figure Skating in Harlem.

Those who want to celebrate the opening can reserve a VIP spot in The Igloo, a glass-encased and heated lounge that's rink-side.

This year, Olympian JoJo Starbuck will host Cool Workout classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, where she'll teach stroking, gliding, turns, spins and combinations, throughout the season.

Skating typically costs $25 per session and rises to $32 during peak season, which runs from Nov. 22 through Jan. 1. The rink is open daily. See a full schedule at therinkatrockcenter.com.

Check the website if you're interested in The Rink's skating packages, including Afternoon Tea & Skating, Apres Skate and more.

