Things to Do ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Viewing parties for season 10 are set Celebrate the new season with drag performances, karaoke and more. New York City bars are celebrating the return of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on March 22. Photo Credit: VH1 By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated March 22, 2018 4:18 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10 kicks off Thursday night and you can bet high drama will ensue. This season features five contestants from New York City, so don’t sit at home — journey out to one of the city’s bars celebrating the new show tonight and every Thursday. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the most exciting parties around so you don’t have to miss out: Stage 48, 605 W. 48th St., Hell’s Kitchen Don’t just watch the premiere — meet the queens. New York City contestants Aquaria, Monet X Change, Miz Cracker, Dusty Ray Bottoms and Yuhua Hamasaki will be at Stage 48 at 6 p.m. for a party hosted by Marti Gould Cummings. Dance before and after the show and enjoy live performances by the city queens. Tickets are $44. The Well, 272 Meserole St., East Williamsburg The Well’s premiere party starts at 7:30 p.m., but it will go all night with a drag performance and a party celebrating spring. Pieces Bar, 8 Christopher Street, Greenwich Village The Baruch Pride Society is hosting a viewing party here that will kick off with a mingle session at 7:30 p.m. Ritz Bar and Lounge, 369 W. 46th St., Hell’s Kitchen Enjoy free pizza during this party that is hosted by Honey Davenport and Vita Summers. Viewing parties will be held each Thursday at 7 p.m. Xstasy Bar-lounge, 758 Fifth Ave., Sunset Park Vanna Deux will host a viewing party at 8 p.m., which will be followed by a drag show. Icon, 31-84 33rd St., Astoria Every Thursday at 8 p.m., Icon will host a viewing party with a screening of “Untucked” right after. If you’re inspired by the queens’ talent, join in on a round of karaoke hosted by Gabe Violet. Albatross Bar, 3619 24th Ave., Astoria Enjoy a show by Jan Sport after the viewing party each Thursday at 8 p.m. A screening of “Untucked” will follow. Fresco’s Cantina, 12-14 31st Ave., Astoria Gina Tonic will host a viewing party each Thursday with “Drag Race” trivia, pop-up shows and more. Happy hour will be extended, too. The premiere’s special guest is Gilda Wabbit. Fulton Ale House, 1446 Fulton St., Bed-Stuy This weekly party will be hosted by the “drag mistress of ceremonies,” Kinga, and the Bed-Stuy Boys. The show starts at 8 p.m. Posh Bar & Lounge, 405 W. 51st St., Hell’s Kitchen You’ll get a good deal on drinks at this weekly viewing party that starts at 8 p.m. Beers are $3, wine is $4 and drinks are $5. No. 7 North, 931 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint Nightlife group, The Nobodies, is hosting their viewing parties at No. 7 North and running a game of bingo (with prizes). Music will be provided by DJ Accident Report and there will be shows after the episode with special guests every week. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.