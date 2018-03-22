“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10 kicks off Thursday night and you can bet high drama will ensue.

This season features five contestants from New York City, so don’t sit at home — journey out to one of the city’s bars celebrating the new show tonight and every Thursday.

We’ve rounded up a list of some of the most exciting parties around so you don’t have to miss out:

Stage 48, 605 W. 48th St., Hell’s Kitchen

Don’t just watch the premiere — meet the queens. New York City contestants Aquaria, Monet X Change, Miz Cracker, Dusty Ray Bottoms and Yuhua Hamasaki will be at Stage 48 at 6 p.m. for a party hosted by Marti Gould Cummings. Dance before and after the show and enjoy live performances by the city queens. Tickets are $44.

The Well, 272 Meserole St., East Williamsburg

The Well’s premiere party starts at 7:30 p.m., but it will go all night with a drag performance and a party celebrating spring.

Pieces Bar, 8 Christopher Street, Greenwich Village

The Baruch Pride Society is hosting a viewing party here that will kick off with a mingle session at 7:30 p.m.

Ritz Bar and Lounge, 369 W. 46th St., Hell’s Kitchen

Enjoy free pizza during this party that is hosted by Honey Davenport and Vita Summers. Viewing parties will be held each Thursday at 7 p.m.

Xstasy Bar-lounge, 758 Fifth Ave., Sunset Park

Vanna Deux will host a viewing party at 8 p.m., which will be followed by a drag show.

Icon, 31-84 33rd St., Astoria

Every Thursday at 8 p.m., Icon will host a viewing party with a screening of “Untucked” right after. If you’re inspired by the queens’ talent, join in on a round of karaoke hosted by Gabe Violet.

Albatross Bar, 3619 24th Ave., Astoria

Enjoy a show by Jan Sport after the viewing party each Thursday at 8 p.m. A screening of “Untucked” will follow.

Fresco’s Cantina, 12-14 31st Ave., Astoria

Gina Tonic will host a viewing party each Thursday with “Drag Race” trivia, pop-up shows and more. Happy hour will be extended, too. The premiere’s special guest is Gilda Wabbit.

Fulton Ale House, 1446 Fulton St., Bed-Stuy

This weekly party will be hosted by the “drag mistress of ceremonies,” Kinga, and the Bed-Stuy Boys. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Posh Bar & Lounge, 405 W. 51st St., Hell’s Kitchen

You’ll get a good deal on drinks at this weekly viewing party that starts at 8 p.m. Beers are $3, wine is $4 and drinks are $5.

No. 7 North, 931 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint

Nightlife group, The Nobodies, is hosting their viewing parties at No. 7 North and running a game of bingo (with prizes). Music will be provided by DJ Accident Report and there will be shows after the episode with special guests every week.