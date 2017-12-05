For some, SantaCon is a festive way for revelers to enjoy the holiday seasons. For others, it's hell on earth.
The annual bar crawl kicks off on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. in Manhattan, bringing with it a sea of too-drunk Santa impersonators who have made the trek from Long Island and New Jersey to wreak joyous havoc on the city's streets.
For many locals, this event is a time to stay inside -- running into a crowd of rosy-cheeked (read: intoxicated) Santas on your walk to grab a bagel and coffee in the morning can be a less-than-enjoyable experience. Though all in good fun, day drinking isn’t for everyone.
For those grinches looking to avoid the pub crawl, take these notes and hopefully there won't be a Santa in sight.
The official route will be posted on Thursday night, so check back for more specifics.
Get your coffee earlier than usual
Avoid midtown and the East Village at all costs
Don't even think about taking the subway
ADVERTISEMENT