For some, SantaCon is a festive way for revelers to enjoy the holiday seasons. For others, it's hell on earth.

The annual bar crawl kicks off on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. in Manhattan, bringing with it a sea of too-drunk Santa impersonators who have made the trek from Long Island and New Jersey to wreak joyous havoc on the city's streets.

For many locals, this event is a time to stay inside -- running into a crowd of rosy-cheeked (read: intoxicated) Santas on your walk to grab a bagel and coffee in the morning can be a less-than-enjoyable experience. Though all in good fun, day drinking isn’t for everyone.

For those grinches looking to avoid the pub crawl, take these notes and hopefully there won't be a Santa in sight.

The official route will be posted on Thursday night, so check back for more specifics.