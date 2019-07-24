A mini-golf pop-up will let you take a literal wack at it come this winter.

On Feb. 7, only 500 ticket holders will be granted access to Smash Room Golf, which will deliver the fun of mini-golf along with the stress relief that comes from smashing things.

Players will be given golf clubs and have free rein to break TVs, vases and other fragile things while knocking golf balls around and enjoying cold beverages, according to a representative for the pop-up.

One of the holes has 12 vases, and you must break as many as you can with just four putts. Another lets you break a TV and another hole is "set on fire while you attempt to get a hole-in-one," they said.

The pop-up, which is created by Invincible Watch and Backtee Supply Co., will wrap up with a Smash Room Golf Cup competition, where players will be put through a series of tasks including hitting a hole-in-one through a burning target.

Those who take first place will be flown to Las Vegas in June to compete against other cities' winners.

The pop-up is the latest in the "smash room" phenomenon, where people take their frustrations and anger out on (mostly) electronics, like at New York City's Break Bar and The Rage Cage.

Find out when pre-sale tickets are going to be released by signing up at smashroomgolf.com.