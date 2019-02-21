Shamrocks and green-everything will soon take over, so it's time to start thinking about your St. Patrick's Day plans.

It won't be hard to find drink specials across the city, and there is no shortage of parades. Whether you're looking for a pub crawl, a concert, a parade, a historical tour or a wee bit of silliness this year, the city has it.

And since the holiday falls on a Sunday (March 17), there's more of a reason to get out and celebrate with a drink, authentic eats, great music and more.

Throggs Neck St. Patrick's Day Parade (March 10) The Bronx Irish community celebrates St. Paddy's Day with a Mass at 9 a.m. and a free breakfast at St. Benedict's Church (2969 Otis Ave.) at 10 a.m. The 21st annual parade will start at noon at East Tremont and Lafayette avenues and travel right on Harding Avenue to Brinsmade Avenue. The fun continues afterward with Irish food, traditional music and more. http://tnsaintpatricksdayparade.blogspot.com

Grand Central Terminal celebration (March 11-17) Grand Central Terminal will celebrate St. Paddy's Day all week with food and retail specials, including a green nylon watch strap giveaway by Central Watch on March 15. Vineyard Vines will have ties, hats and pants in festive prints and Central Market will offer green beer and corned beef on March 16. Bien Cuit will have traditional Irish Soda Bread for sale and Central Cellars will offer Irish Whiskey specials. (89 E 42nd St., grandcentralterminal.com

Shamrock Stroll St. Paddy's Pub Crawl (March 15-17) If you're looking to get your drink on St. Patrick's Day weekend, this pub crawl will do the trick. Enjoy drink specials from a slew of bars, including Bar None, PS 450, Raise and Blarney Stone. Pick up your wristband and a map to venues that will get you deals for the extended take on the holiday. pubcrawls.com)

Set sail for St. Patrick's Day (March 16-17) Classic Harbor Line New York is hosting a St. Paddy's Day brunch cruise set to the sounds of a Celtic bagpipe and Irish fiddler. Passengers will be taken past Ellis Island, where nearly 1/4 of all Immigrants who passed through were of Irish decent. The menu includes some Irish favorites, including Fingerling potatoes O'Brien, corn beef hash, Irish soda bread and more. Drinks include Emerald Isle made with Irish whiskey. ($108, which includes one alcoholic drink and brunch, 10 a.m., Chelsea Piers, sail-nyc.com) Hornblower is offering two separate St. Paddy's cruises -- a happy hour cruise on March 16 and 17, where there will be a live DJ, food, an open bar and more; and the "Rock the Yacht" celebration at 9 p.m., which is a two-hour party with a live DJ and a drink package. The cruises depart from Pier 15 at South Street Seaport. (From $35, 78 South St., Manhattan, hornblowernewyork.com)

NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade (March 16) Don your green and four-leaf clover accessories for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. The famed attraction is also considered the largest and oldest St. Patrick's Day parade in the world, so grab your spot early. This year's grand marshal is Brian J. O'Dwyer. (Free, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fifth Avenue from 44th to 79th streets, Manhattan, nycstpatricksparade.org)

Sober St. Patrick's Day NYC Party (March 16) Want to avoid the Guinness and Jameson on St. Patrick's Day? Join The New York Irish Center in reclaiming the holiday for an evening of dancing by the Donny Golden School of Irish Dance and music including tunes by singer Donie Carroll (pictured), champion accordionist John Whelan, champion fiddle player Brian Conway, and others. There will be snacks, baked goods and nonalcoholic drinks, of course. ($25, 4 to 7 p.m., St. Patrick's Youth Center, 268 Mulberry St., Manhattan, soberstpatricksday.org)

Irish gangs of Hell's Kitchen tour (through April 28) Hidden New York Tours is holding a special tour for St. Patrick's Day about the Irish gangs of Hell's Kitchen. These groups ruled the neighborhood from as far back as the late 1800s, first with The Gophers and later with the Westies, who kept their business going for nearly 30 years, from about 1960 to 1988. The tour stops at a number of pubs and tenements, including Hellcat Annie's, which used to be Mickey Spillane's headquarters. ($35, various dates and times, the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, hiddennewyorktours.com)

Bingo Loco (March 17) This is a Bingo night like you've never experienced. The House of Yes is hosting Bingo Loco, a Bingo Rave from Ireland, complete with foul-mouthed hosts, DJs, crazy games, dance-offs, confetti and prizes .. and much more. Previous prizes have included a vacation to Las Vegas and Coachella, a convertible car, a lawnmower, 8-foot-tall Teddy bears and a boat. (2 to 6 p.m., 2 Wyckoff Ave., eventbrite.com)

Whiskey Wars Tour & Tasting (March 17) The 19th-century "whiskey wars" began when Marines from the Brooklyn Navy Yard cracked down on illegal whiskey being distilled in the city. Explore the city's moonshine past, as well as the industry's resurgence today, on this tour and whiskey tasting with Kings County Distillery, located in the Navy Yard. ($20, 4:30 p.m., BLDG 92, 63 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, eventbrite.com