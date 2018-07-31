It’s time to lace up your sneakers for a walk on the Park — Avenue, that is.

Summer Streets is back in its 11th year, bringing seven miles of car-free roadways to New Yorkers from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first three Saturdays in August. The route winds from the Brooklyn Bridge to the 72nd Street entrance to Central Park, spanning Centre Street, Lafayette Street, Fourth Avenue and Park Avenue.

The Department of Transportation event offers five “rest stops” with free activities, including a 165-feet-long zip line at Foley Square and an 8-feet-tall bouldering wall at Astor Place.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy the open road with rented bicycles, roller skates or handcycles. The programming also includes cultural activities such as live music, kid-friendly art workshops and walking tours of Park Avenue architecture. There will also be water fountains and concession stands providing sustenance along the way.

“Summer Streets will once again offer miles of fun, family-friendly and free activities, all in space that is blissfully free of cars and traffic,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg in a statement. “We encourage everyone to get out this year — and enjoy what has become over the last decade one of the great traditions of a New York summer.”

About 300,000 people took advantage of the open streets last year.