eat it. In a country where there is no official royal family, anyone can appoint themselves. No one argued against Prince. Queen Latifah's reign persists. As for the Lemon Ice King of Corona, that crown seems secure. And here's why. First, this company has history. Nicola Benfaremo founded it in a Queens garage 75 years ago, before his son Peter upped its profile at the Corona storefront. Second, Lemon Ice King gets credited with making the frozen treat a staple in NYC. Third, and perhaps most important, there's the taste, the recognition that you're only as good as your last ice. The simple recipe (generally, just fruit juice, water and sugar) is still churned out in small batches for creamy, sweet goodness that NYers in the know travel for. "People have been coming for many years, generation after generation. We get a lot of 'My father took me here, his father took him here, now I'm taking my kids here.' People all have a story about coming here," says current co-owner Michael Zampino, whose first job was scooping behind the counter. While the recipe remains traditional, standard flavors -- lemon, cherry -- have been joined by the likes of peanut butter, licorice and sour apple, so that customers can choose from about three dozen varieties on a given day. Even though the King makes room for these others, Zampino notes that lemon is "still king, still number one."

buzz it. New York City is the bee's knees when it comes to protecting pollinators. With more than 700 community gardens and farms, and numerous bee sanctuaries, local honeybees have found a haven here, and on Saturday, the winged workers are being celebrated during National Honeybee Day. "One out of every three bites of food we eat is thanks to bees," Guillermo Fernandez, the executive director of the Honeybee Conservancy, says. "Without them, we'd lose 100% of our almond crop." The Urban Farm on Governors Island and the Honeybee Conservancy are hosting a free afternoon celebration as they offer a look inside hives, while five New York City bars are serving honey-centric cocktails benefiting local bee conservancies. And that's just for starters: There are many activities offering the chance to bee a buzzy supporter.

sing it. Central Park on Sunday will be filled with the sound of songs once sung by the beloved Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. It's a tribute concert of sorts, but honoring the slain "Dreaming of You" performer isn't the sole purpose of the free SummerStage show that's expected to draw hundreds. Dubbed Selena for Sanctuary, the concert doubles as an immigration rights fundraiser. Tickets are free, but donations to Make the Road New York, a Brooklyn-based immigrant advocacy organization, are encouraged. "There is power in congregating with your community. Harnessing the energy of positivity is exactly what we should be using as fuel to get through these trying times," says Doris Muñoz, 25, who's been organizing benefit concerts since 2017. "This night is for the community to come together and realize they are not alone." Muñoz gathered a group of eight artists and bands to co-headline what's expected to be the biggest Selena for Sanctuary concert yet. Rising artists including Selena's nephew DJ Principe Q and La Doña, who's been called "the next Selena," will sing covers of the late performer's top tracks.

explore it. We could simply recommend DUMBO as this weekend's designated daytrip. Down under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, the streets lead to stellar views of the river and lower Manhattan as well as highly rated restaurants. But while you're there, it's worth the time to head next door to Vinegar Hill. Bordered on each side by just a few blocks, let your feet hit the cobblestone streets as you soak in its quieter charms and take in architecture that predominantly dates to the 1800s. So, this twofer tour includes recommendations for the above views and charms, plus where to go for a full-on flea market experience and the brunch spot to hit for fuel afterward. If you've never visited the famous Jane's Carousel, well, that's on your checklist too, as is the bar to hit for a nightcap.