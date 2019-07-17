Things to Do 'Where's Waldo?' look-alikes will be easy to spot in Manhattan "Where's Waldo?" lookalikes will take over Washington Square Park on Thursday with planned stops across Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images/pjhpix By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated July 17, 2019 1:24 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A real-life game of "Where's Waldo?" is coming to New York City streets on Thursday. If you see an assemblage of men in red-and-white striped shirts and beanies walking around Manhattan, you'll have spotted the mysterious man but en masse. For "National Where's Waldo Day" and to celebrate the premiere of DreamWorks' "Where's Waldo?," Universal Kids, a NBCUniversal brand, is sending the striped guys out to Washington Square Park around 9 a.m., with further stops planned at the High Line, Central Park, Battery Park City and Hudson Yards. Unlike the real Waldo, the impersonators will be ready to have their photos taken. The new show premieres on Universal Kids on Saturday at 10 a.m. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.