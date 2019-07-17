'Where's Waldo?' look-alikes will be easy to spot in Manhattan

A real-life game of "Where's Waldo?" is coming to New York City streets on Thursday.

If you see an assemblage of men in red-and-white striped shirts and beanies walking around Manhattan, you'll have spotted the mysterious man but en masse.

For "National Where's Waldo Day" and to celebrate the premiere of DreamWorks' "Where's Waldo?," Universal Kids, a NBCUniversal brand, is sending the striped guys out to Washington Square Park around 9 a.m., with further stops planned at the High Line, Central Park, Battery Park City and Hudson Yards.

Unlike the real Waldo, the impersonators will be ready to have their photos taken.

The new show premieres on Universal Kids on Saturday at 10 a.m.