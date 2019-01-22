In lululemon and SoulCycle’s new collection, you can find the usual suspects of activewear items and high-performance features: cropped tanks with a quick-dry, sweat-wicking fabric; lightweight T-shirts; high-rise leggings with four-way stretch; bras with strappy backs for ventilation.

Also on the list? Socks.

Included among the items in the 20-piece collaboration between the activewear brand and indoor cycling studio, which dropped this week, are a revamp of two pairs of lululemon socks that utilize the same kind of technical features you’d expect to find in luxe performance leggings or tops.

Both were designed to fit as if you weren’t even wearing them.

“Whether you slip your feet into a SoulCycle, run or trail shoe, focus should be on the sweaty pursuit, not the sock,” said Audrey Reilly, SVP of women’s design for lululemon, the lead women’s designer on the new collection. “The Light Speed Sock and Surge Sock included in the newly released lululemon x SoulCycle Collection are both ultralight, high-performance socks that are designed to feel like you’re wearing next to nothing on your feet."

The Surge Sock ($18) is designed with a breathable mesh construction, snug-fitting arch support and a seamless toe shape that reduces bulk, while the Light Speed Sock ($18) is made with sweat-wicking yarns to help keep your feet dry.

Both socks also were created with special trademarked tech that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

This being SoulCycle, the collection is designed with indoor cycling in mind, and featured input from SoulCycle Master Instructors, though the socks can also be used for other training and running, as well as everyday wear, Reilly said.

Any sock you pair with your workout outfit will depend on what activity you’re suiting up for, said Charles Davis, a sales employee at the Upper East Side location of the running store JackRabbit.

For instance, if you’re doing Pilates, you’d want to wear socks with more of a grip on the bottom to prevent slipping, while running socks will have more compression in the arch area and extra padding, Davis said.

“Running socks are going to be blister-proof, antimicrobial, depending on which ones you get, have different comfort levels, depending on what thickness you want,” Davis said. “It always depends on what activity you’re doing. The way the sock is going to be made in terms of compression, padding-wise, it always makes a difference.”