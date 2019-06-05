Things to Do Where to watch the Women's World Cup matches in NYC The U.S. team is gunning for its fourth title when the World Cup returns on June 7. Watch the 2019 Women's World Cup with friends between June 7 and July 7. The DUMBO Archway, pictured, is hosting screenings almost daily. Photo Credit: Julienne Schaer By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com June 5, 2019 5:27 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The Women's World Cup returns on June 7, and many of the city's bars and restaurants are planning screening parties as the U.S. team competes for its fourth win. Here are some of our favorite spots to catch the games: Pub Crawl in Hell's KitchenStarting at House of Brews, 302 W. 51st St., Manhattan This pub crawl hits four different Hell's Kitchen venues, which will be showing the games and serving up Montauk beer and well-mixed drinks, free swag and samples. Those who wear their country's color or jersey gets a $10 gift card to the New York Beer Company. That venue also is hosting live music at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40. DUMBO ArchwayUnder the Manhattan Bridge across from the Pearl Street Triangle Weekday World Cup games between June 7 and June 29, as well as the July 7 final, will be broadcast on an 80-inch screen with "grass" for viewers to spread out on and lunchtime concessions from El Super (tacos), Chef Katsu (Japanese burgers), Rice and Miso Everyday and beer and wine from Dumbo Station. Zum Schneider107 Avenue C, Manhattan Starting at 3 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends, this Bavarian beer hall is showing all games on its HD projector screen while it offers up 14 German beers on tap. Smithfield Hall138 W. 25th St., Manhattan Will be screening all the U.S. games live with craft beers and tavern dishes available. Black Forest Brooklyn733 Fulton St. and 181 Smith St., Brooklyn The authentic German home cookery is showing all Germany and U.S. games regardless of starting time, including all noon and 3 p.m. group stage times and knockout games on its big screen with surround sound at both locations. The Standard Biergarten848 Washington St., Brooklyn The Standard will celebrate the opener between France and South Korea at 3 p.m. June 7 with food like slow-roasted crispy porchetta, Parker House pull-apart rolls, green bean salad, and drinks, including an Around the World Beer Bucket. Tickets are $20 per person. The Biergarten will stream games throughout the series. Check its calendar at standardhotels.com. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.