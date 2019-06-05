The Women's World Cup returns on June 7, and many of the city's bars and restaurants are planning screening parties as the U.S. team competes for its fourth win.

Here are some of our favorite spots to catch the games:

Pub Crawl in Hell's Kitchen

Starting at House of Brews, 302 W. 51st St., Manhattan

This pub crawl hits four different Hell's Kitchen venues, which will be showing the games and serving up Montauk beer and well-mixed drinks, free swag and samples. Those who wear their country's color or jersey gets a $10 gift card to the New York Beer Company. That venue also is hosting live music at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.

DUMBO Archway

Under the Manhattan Bridge across from the Pearl Street Triangle

Weekday World Cup games between June 7 and June 29, as well as the July 7 final, will be broadcast on an 80-inch screen with "grass" for viewers to spread out on and lunchtime concessions from El Super (tacos), Chef Katsu (Japanese burgers), Rice and Miso Everyday and beer and wine from Dumbo Station.

Zum Schneider

107 Avenue C, Manhattan

Starting at 3 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends, this Bavarian beer hall is showing all games on its HD projector screen while it offers up 14 German beers on tap.

Smithfield Hall

138 W. 25th St., Manhattan

Will be screening all the U.S. games live with craft beers and tavern dishes available.

Black Forest Brooklyn

733 Fulton St. and 181 Smith St., Brooklyn

The authentic German home cookery is showing all Germany and U.S. games regardless of starting time, including all noon and 3 p.m. group stage times and knockout games on its big screen with surround sound at both locations.

The Standard Biergarten

848 Washington St., Brooklyn

The Standard will celebrate the opener between France and South Korea at 3 p.m. June 7 with food like slow-roasted crispy porchetta, Parker House pull-apart rolls, green bean salad, and drinks, including an Around the World Beer Bucket. Tickets are $20 per person. The Biergarten will stream games throughout the series. Check its calendar at standardhotels.com.