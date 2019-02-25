LATEST PAPER
Subway escalator malfunctions, shatters at midtown E train station

"Could've shredded someone's foot," tweeted a commuter, who witnessed the debacle at the Fifth Avenue-53rd Street station.

A commuter captured this image of a mangled escalator at the Fifth Avenue-53rd Street subway station on Monday, Feb. 25. Photo Credit: @lolitapop9 via Twitter

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Up, up and — get away!

Commuters at a Midtown subway station had a scare Monday morning after an escalator malfunctioned at its peak, shredding steps into the upper landing.

Straphangers posted on social media photos of the damaged escalator at the Fifth Avenue-53rd Street station on the E line around 9 a.m. Although there were no reported injuries, commuters said the accident was nerve-racking.

"Still shaking. I heard a loud crash while I was coming up the escalator at 5thAv/53rd St and saw this right in front of me," wrote Twitter user lolitapop9. "Could’ve shredded someone’s foot. @MTA @NYCTSubway you are playing with people’s safety! ..."

MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said the agency sent personnel to the scene to fix the escalator and redirect straphangers.

"This is a very rare and troubling thing to see, we’re glad there are no reported injuries, and a full investigation is underway,” Tarek said in a statement.

(with Vin Barone) 

