Transit Subway escalator malfunctions, shatters at midtown E train station "Could've shredded someone's foot," tweeted a commuter, who witnessed the debacle at the Fifth Avenue-53rd Street station. A commuter captured this image of a mangled escalator at the Fifth Avenue-53rd Street subway station on Monday, Feb. 25. Photo Credit: @lolitapop9 via Twitter By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated February 25, 2019 1:50 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Up, up and — get away! Commuters at a Midtown subway station had a scare Monday morning after an escalator malfunctioned at its peak, shredding steps into the upper landing. Straphangers posted on social media photos of the damaged escalator at the Fifth Avenue-53rd Street station on the E line around 9 a.m. Although there were no reported injuries, commuters said the accident was nerve-racking. "Still shaking. I heard a loud crash while I was coming up the escalator at 5thAv/53rd St and saw this right in front of me," wrote Twitter user lolitapop9. "Could’ve shredded someone’s foot. @MTA @NYCTSubway you are playing with people’s safety! ..." MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said the agency sent personnel to the scene to fix the escalator and redirect straphangers. "This is a very rare and troubling thing to see, we’re glad there are no reported injuries, and a full investigation is underway,” Tarek said in a statement. (with Vin Barone) By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.