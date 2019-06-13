LATEST PAPER
Debris falls at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway, scaring commuters

A non-MTA contractor caused the plaster fall on Wednesday according to an MTA spokesman.

Plaster rained down on commuters at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station on Thursday, according to the MTA. Photo Credit: David Handschuh

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone
A ceiling puncture caused debris to rain down on a Brooklyn subway platform late Wednesday morning.

A “small amount” of plaster fell onto the platform and tracks of D, N and R subway lines at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station, according to the MTA, shocking commuters simply going about their day.

“I had to run to avoid getting hit by chunks,” tweeted Vivian Toro.

“The ceiling literally just CAME DOWN at the Atlantic Barclays Center R subway platform!!!" another wrote.

A non-MTA contractor caused the plaster fall when they accidentally puncturing the station ceiling while taking a soil sample above ground, according to MTA spokesman Shams Tarek.

“No one was injured, and transit personnel responded immediately to cordon off the affected area, check it for safety, clean the debris and reopen it for public use,” Tarek said in a statement. “We've conferred with the contractor — who made immediate repairs — to make sure this doesn't happen to our station again.”

Toro’s tweet was accompanied by video showing the plaster on the ground, and New Yorkers, in typical fashion, passing by as if nothing happened.

